VIENNA, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTTech Auto, a leading platform product and service provider with a focus on System, Safety and Security for the Software-Defined Vehicle (4SDV), elevates its strategic positioning and brand along its new company claim "Made to Drive." Since its foundation in 2018, TTTech Auto has been a key player in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS/AD) market, with a strong focus on middleware and safety solutions.

“Made to Drive” - TTTech Auto Elevates its Strategy and Brand to the Next Level

The automotive industry has been undergoing a significant transformation while facing challenges in the development of highly automated driving, particularly in SAE Level 3 and Level 4 functions. Concurrently, the concept of the "Software-Defined Vehicle" (SDV) and the trend of higher integration and centralization have emerged as primary themes. The industry is challenged to deliver electronics-based innovations with enhanced customer value at reduced costs. This significant shift is driven by the exponential growth in System-on-Chip (SoC) performance and E/E architectural centralization, prompting the following key industry needs:

Abstracting hardware from software

Faster and more robust integration of best-in-class functions

Incremental software updates over-the-air with accelerated re-validation, re-verification and re-homologation

"With that trend, middleware solutions are getting into the spotlight. Our safety middleware "MotionWise" is a key enabler for safe SDVs to optimize performance, safety, integration, and software updates, empowering customers to focus on the driving experience", said Dirk Linzmeier, CEO TTTech Auto. "We are made to drive safe software-defined vehicles", he added.

"We enhance speed, robustness, safety, and security in software development, integration, and updates, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and expertise to ensure a safer and more enjoyable journey for all. By transitioning from being an expert to becoming an enabler and driver of the transformation, we seek to strengthen our position as a trusted partner that guides customers on their way to safe SDVs", explained Stefan Poledna, CTO and Co-Founder of TTTech Auto.

The new company claim "Made to Drive" encapsulates TTTech Auto's commitment to automotive software innovation and technology. It underscores the company's role in driving safe execution and communication across vehicle architectures, facilitating faster integration of best-in-class functions, and enabling incremental software updates with shorter re-validation, re-verification, and re-homologation cycles.

TTTech Auto's renewed strategic positioning aims at a clear competitive differentiation by not only targeting SDVs but setting its scope beyond the competition with its 4SDV approach, addressing Systems, Safety, Security, and Software. TTTech Auto's platform products and services, in combination with its value network partners, stand out in the market and attract customers who require a strong partner to realize innovation collaboratively.

The initiative also encompasses a comprehensive update of the company's branding, messaging, and corporate design. TTTech Auto's focus on technology and software is now reflected in the company's new logo which is based on coding brackets. This gives the brand a fresh and outstanding visual appearance.

For further information, please visit: www.tttech-auto.com

About TTTech Auto

TTTech Auto is a leading platform product and service provider with a focus on System, Safety and Security for the Software-Defined Vehicle (4SDV). With series experience from several million cars on the road and a strong technology portfolio, TTTech Auto has the key ingredients to enable and drive the transformation. TTTech Auto empowers customers to focus on driving experience while its platform solutions optimize performance, safety, integration, and software updates.

TTTech Auto was founded in 2018 by TTTech Group and technology leaders Audi, Infineon and Samsung to build a global, safe vehicle software platform for automated and autonomous driving. In 2022, the company raised USD 285 million (EUR 250 million) from Aptiv and Audi in its latest funding round. At TTTech Auto's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and its subsidiaries across Europe and Asia, 1,100 employees work with leading car manufacturers on their software-defined vehicles, ADAS and autonomous driving programs. The company has acquired and invested in technology companies in the UK, Spain, Turkey, China and Central and Eastern Europe. www.tttech-auto.com

