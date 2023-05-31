Made4net Acquired by Ingka Group and Announces New Global Software Rollout with IKEA

Acquisition accelerates innovation investment in Made4net's supply chain software platform, and will advance further expansion of the company's global customer footprint

TEANECK, N.J., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, today announced it has been acquired by Ingka Investments , the investment arm of Ingka Group, owner and operator of 482 IKEA stores and e-commerce in 31 counties. The Made4net omnichannel fulfillment solution will be deployed across IKEA stores and fulfillment points to modernize and future proof omnichannel operations. Ingka's backing will also boost investment in Made4net's product innovation, customer support resources, and global market position. Made4net will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary from its headquarters in New Jersey, U.S., and its six global offices where the company supports hundreds of global customers.

As a customer, IKEA will apply Made4net technology to significantly enhance how the retailer interacts with its consumers in a new era of omnichannel commerce, providing a more flexible way to shop, order and deliver products in a sustainable way. Made4net's SCExpert™ platform will in the long term power IKEA's worldwide fulfillment centers and store operations across 482 locations in more than 31 countries, with over 100,000 users to deliver faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain visibility, resulting in a better experience for employees and customers.

"Our business currently requires a better fulfilment operations system with more accurate data that better supports handling for our customers," said Tolga Öncu, Head of Retail, Ingka Group. "Our goal is to become leaders of life at home, serving more people in an omnichannel reality, whenever and however customers choose to meet us."

"The Made4net platform has had a long customer track record for fast implementation and the ability to pivot quickly with changing business and market dynamics," said Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO. "We're excited to expand those capabilities for all of our customers through the increased backing of Ingka and also look forward to transforming the future of unified commerce by helping IKEA's global retail network deliver on its omnichannel fulfillment vision."

The acquisition by Ingka Investments ends a two-year hold period of Made4net by Thompson Street Capital Partners, which made an initial growth investment in the company in January 2021. Made4net CEO, Duff Davidson, and the leadership team will stay on to manage the company.

"We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished with the entire Made4net team over the past couple years, meaningfully extending the company's global market position through both organic and inorganic investments," said Tom St. Geme, Director at Thompson Street Capital Partners. "Made4net has found a fantastic new home with Ingka, and the new IKEA relationship represents a transformational milestone for the company, reinforcing Made4net's commitment to building world-class supply chain software solutions for customers large and small across the globe."

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by analysts and industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. Visit www.made4net.com to learn more.

Ingka Group (IKEA)

Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments, and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 482 IKEA stores in 31 countries. These IKEA stores had over 3.8 billion visits to IKEA.com and 680 million visits to our IKEA stores (FY22). Ingka Group operates business under the IKEA vision – to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford it.

SOURCE Made4net