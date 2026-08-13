Made4net Appoints Rishabh Narang as Vice President of Product and Market Strategy

Former Gartner supply chain technology analyst and warehouse management systems expert joins Made4net to help drive product innovation and market strategy

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a leading provider of cloud-based warehouse management systems (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software, today announced that Rishabh Narang, former Gartner supply chain technology analyst and warehouse management systems expert, has joined the company as Vice President of Product and Market Strategy.

Rishabh Narang, Vice President of Product and Market Strategy, Made4net

Narang brings nearly 15 years of experience in the warehouse management systems industry, with expertise spanning software implementations, system selection initiatives, pre-sales consulting, and solution demonstrations. Throughout his career, he has worked with organizations evaluating and deploying warehousing technologies across a wide range of operational environments, while also contributing to product roadmap assessments and competitive evaluations of warehouse technology providers.

Most recently, Narang spent five years as an industry analyst at Gartner, where his research focused on supply chain technology, including warehouse management systems, labor management systems, yard management systems, and emerging technologies such as agentic AI in logistics and supply chain operations. In that role, he tracked how supply chain technologies are evolving and how companies evaluate, select, and adopt solutions to meet changing business needs.

"Rishabh brings a unique combination of hands-on operational experience, deep product knowledge, and broad market perspective," said Duff Davidson, CEO at Made4net. "His experience advising organizations on warehouse technology strategies and evaluating the industry's leading solutions gives him an exceptional understanding of customer requirements, market trends, and emerging opportunities. We are excited to welcome him to Made4net as we continue to invest in innovation and strengthen our market leadership."

In his new role, Narang will help drive Made4net's product and market strategy, working closely with customers, partners, and internal teams to align product innovation with evolving market demands. He will play a key role in shaping the company's vision, advancing product positioning, evaluating market opportunities, and helping ensure Made4net's solutions continue to address the increasingly complex needs of modern supply chain operations.

"Supply chains are being reshaped by rising operational complexity, the demand for real-time visibility, and technologies like AI that are changing how platforms are built and prioritized," said Narang. "Having evaluated these systems as an analyst, and implemented them firsthand before that, I've watched the industry shift away from rigid, packaged solutions toward more adaptive, intelligence-driven platforms. Made4net's configurability and innovation track record put it in a strong position to lead that shift, and I'm looking forward to helping shape both the product roadmap and how we position it in the market."

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (warehouse management system) and supply chain execution software, delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions. Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by analysts and industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems.

For more information, visit www.made4net.com.

SOURCE Made4net, LLC