The Bronx DC That Built Independent Grocery Is Getting a Major Upgrade

Krasdale Foods selects Made4net WMS to modernize its 330,000 sq. ft. distribution center — improving inventory visibility, tightening operational control, and laying the groundwork for automation at scale

TEANECK, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global leader in warehouse management systems (WMS) and supply chain execution software, today announced that Krasdale Foods, a leading independent grocery distributor serving the Metro New York region, has selected Made4net's WarehouseExpert™ WMS to modernize distribution operations at its primary facility. The new system will replace current warehouse and order management technology, providing greater operational visibility, improved inventory control, and a scalable foundation for future warehouse automation.

Operating from a 330,000-square-foot distribution center in the Bronx, Krasdale supplies grocery, general merchandise, and health and beauty products to more than 3,000 independent retail locations. As order volumes and operational complexity increased, the company recognized the need to transition to a system that offers greater flexibility and real-time decision support.

With WarehouseExpert WMS in place, Krasdale will gain real-time warehouse visibility, intelligent task management, and enhanced inventory rotation capabilities including FIFO and FEFO controls. The system will also support radio-frequency and voice-directed workflows while enabling more advanced capabilities such as dynamic slotting, automated replenishment triggering, and deeper automation integrations over time.

As grocery distribution environments grow increasingly complex, many distributors are replacing warehouse technology with modern WMS platforms capable of supporting higher throughput, tighter inventory control, and more demanding fulfillment requirements. Following a comprehensive evaluation process, Krasdale selected Made4net's WarehouseExpert WMS based on its ability to support the operational requirements of grocery distribution while providing a clear roadmap for continued system expansion.

"Our distribution center is the backbone of everything we do for our retail partners," said Guz Lebiak, President and COO. "What stood out about Made4net wasn't just the software, it was their understanding of grocery distribution. They didn't need us to explain why product rotation matters or why replenishment timing is critical in our environment. That level of industry expertise gave us confidence this solution would work in practice, not just on paper."

The new system will integrate with Krasdale's transportation management system, carousel automation warehouse control system (WCS), and a planned automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) for small-goods picking, positioning the facility for continued growth.

"Grocery distribution environments are among the most operationally demanding in retail," said Dan Waters, VP of Sales at Made4net. "Managing high SKU counts, strict inventory rotation requirements, and tight fulfillment timelines requires a WMS that delivers real-time visibility and operational control. WarehouseExpert gives distributors like Krasdale the flexibility to modernize operations while preparing for the next generation of warehouse automation."

About Krasdale Foods

Krasdale is an independent, family-owned grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing services company. For 118 years, Krasdale has supplied independent food markets with all the tools they need to succeed, helping to build and sustain multiple generations of successful enterprises. With its base of operations in New York, Krasdale has spread throughout the Northeast and Florida with store banners that include: C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart. Visit www.krasdalefoods.com to learn more.

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (warehouse management system) and supply chain execution software, delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions. Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by analysts and industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems.

For more information, visit www.made4net.com.

SOURCE Made4net, LLC