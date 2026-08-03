Nine Made4net Customers Named to Inbound Logistics 2026 Top 100 3PLs List

Recognition highlights the strength, innovation, and customer focus of logistics providers powered by Made4net WMS technology.

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global provider of warehouse management systems (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software, proudly congratulates nine customers recognized on the Inbound Logistics prestigious 2026 Top 100 3PLs list. The annual recognition celebrates third-party logistics providers that deliver exceptional value through operational excellence, technology leadership, and innovative solutions that help shippers navigate an increasingly dynamic supply chain landscape.

The Made4net customers recognized on the 2026 list are:

Barrett Distribution Centers

Buske Logistics

ELM Global Logistics

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

KENCO

Matson Logistics

Novo Logistics

Ryder System

Yusen Logistics

The 2026 Top 100 3PLs distinction reflects the growing importance of logistics partners that can deliver agility, visibility, and scalable solutions in an environment shaped by shifting customer expectations, inventory strategies, labor challenges, and global supply chain complexity. Inbound Logistics noted that this year's honorees were selected for their ability to provide meaningful value and leadership across the logistics ecosystem.

The Made4net 3PL WMS and technology platform supports logistics providers in optimizing warehouse operations, improving inventory accuracy, streamlining fulfillment, and delivering the real-time visibility required in today's fast-moving supply chains. The company has long been a technology partner to leading 3PLs seeking to improve efficiency while maintaining the flexibility needed to support diverse customer requirements.

"Being named to the Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PLs list is a reflection of the trust these organizations have built with their customers and the operational excellence they deliver every day," said Chipper Farley, President of 3PL Solutions at Made4net. "Each of these companies has demonstrated an ability to adapt, innovate, and consistently execute in a rapidly changing marketplace. We are proud to support their growth with technology designed specifically for the unique demands of third-party logistics, and we congratulate them on this outstanding achievement."

As supply chains continue to evolve, leading 3PLs are increasingly relying on technology-driven processes, automation, and actionable data to create competitive advantages for their customers. The organizations recognized on this year's list exemplify how logistics providers can combine operational expertise with innovation to help businesses improve service levels, increase resilience, and accelerate growth.

"Recognition like this underscores the critical role 3PLs play in helping companies navigate uncertainty and seize new opportunities," added Farley. "We're honored to work alongside some of the industry's most respected 3PL providers and celebrate their continued success."

Made4net extends its congratulations to all of the companies recognized on the 2026 Top 100 3PLs list and applauds their contributions to advancing supply chain performance across industries.

To view the complete Inbound Logistics 2026 Top 100 3PLs list, visit inboundlogistics.com.

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (warehouse management system) and supply chain execution software, delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions. Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by analysts and industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems.

For more information, visit www.made4net.com.

SOURCE Made4net, LLC