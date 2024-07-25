Made4net Customers Awarded for 3PL Excellence

TEANECK, N.J., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, proudly congratulates ten of its customers for being honored as 2024 Top 3PL providers by Inbound Logistics Magazine. This prestigious accolade recognizes excellence and innovation in third-party logistics, highlighting companies that have demonstrated exceptional service, reliability, and commitment to advancing the logistics industry. Made4net is recognized as a leader in the 3PL WMS software industry, with over 100 3PL customers using Synapse 3PL Expert and WarehouseExpert solutions across the globe.

Inbound Logistics, the leading multi-channel content provider logistics magazine, has named ten members of the Made4net customer community to their 2024 Top 100 3PL Providers list, including two of the top 10. Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the Top 100 3PL providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing data to readers' global supply chain and logistics challenges.

Made4net 3PL Warehouse Management System customers recognized include:

ELM Global Logistics

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Kenco

Matson Logistics

Novo Logistics

RBW Logistics

Ryder System

Taylor Logistics

Weber Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Both Weber and Matson have been Synapse 3PL WMS customers for over 20 years.

"Made4net would like to take this opportunity to recognize our customers that made this year's Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PLs," shared Chipper Farley, President of 3PL Solutions for Made4net. "Strong partnerships, unrelenting dedication to integrity, and old-fashioned hard work. These things define the 3PL industry. Nowhere is that more evident than in this group. Congratulations to you all!"

As Made4net celebrates the success of its customers, it also acknowledges the dedication and hard work of all 3PL operators who contribute to the industry's growth and innovation. To see a list of the top 100 3PLs recognized by Inbound Logistics, click here. We're eager to see what other feats these trailblazers accomplish in the years to come.

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. Synapse 3PLExpert 3PL WMS is used by over 100 leading 3PLs to manage their dynamic operations with thousands of users.

Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by analysts and industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems.

Made4net

