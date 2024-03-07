Made4net Demonstrates Warehouse Management System Capabilities and Robotics and Automation Integrations at MODEX 2024

TEANECK, N.J., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain, will be demonstrating their WarehouseExpert WMS and & end-to-end supply chain execution solutions at MODEX 2024. The company will also feature cutting edge robotics and pick to light demonstrations in their booth #C7481 at MODEX in Atlanta, from March 11-14.

Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence.

Visit us at the show:

Come explore the future of fulfillment with us in Booth #C7481. Show highlights include:

End-to-End Supply Chain Solutions : Preview our fully integrated supply chain solutions encompassing WMS, WCS, YMS, Labor, Routing, and Proof of Delivery capabilities. See how SCExpert™ fosters true supply chain convergence.

Cutting-Edge Robotics with Locus and Robust.ai: Witness the latest advancements in robotics technology with our demo bots from Locus Robotics and Robust.ai. Discover how our warehouse management solutions seamlessly integrate with these innovative solutions and streamline warehouse operations like never before.

Live Demonstration of Pick-to-Light: See a live demonstration of a pick-to-light system in action. Experience firsthand how this state-of-the-art system enhances efficiency and accuracy in warehouse picking processes.

Customer Success: Learn why Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, selected Made4net to power its global fulfillment operations and improve how they interact with their customers in a more flexible and intuitive way. Understand how by seamlessly blending digital solutions and streamlined logistics, Made4net's Omnichannel Solution will pave the way to providing a holistic and personalized shopping journey for customers while empowering the 40,000 co-workers who work in order fulfillment with cutting-edge tools. Read the project overview here.

New Product Release: Preview Made4net's newest offering, BuyerExpert, a holistic solution catering to diverse needs of retail-focused procurement teams. Read the press release.

3PL WMS Success Update: In 2022, Zethcon and Made4net joined forces to deliver an unparalleled warehouse management solution to the 3PL industry. Since then, year-over-year solution revenue growth has exceeded 20 percent driven by a continuing increase in 3PL specific functionality and integration capabilities.

About Made4net

Founded in 2005, Made4net has 800 customers in 30 countries and its solutions are deployed in 20+ languages. Made4net is proud to be recognized by analysts and industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. For more information, visit www.made4net.com.

