Madeca Derma Unveils New Sleeping Mask and Amazon Prime Day Promotions

Activated by science and powered by nature, Madeca Derma takes pride in bringing clean yet highly effective skincare to the US market at an affordable price. The company uses the purest Centella Asiatica, also known as Tiger Grass, extract from Madagascar, which is known for its' healing properties to help stimulate the production of collagen and boost hydration for ultimate younger looking skin. Madeca Derma's 50-year-old legacy of pioneering skincare is grounded in nature. Unlike typical peel masks, the new Revitalizing Sleeping Mask is gel-based and absorbs into skin's surface throughout the night. The gel-based formula hydrates the skin to ensure it maintains a healthy, youthful glow.

Formulated with TECA (Titrated extract of Centella Asiatica), honey bee nectar and collagen complex, it helps to even skin tone over time and help skin retain moisture to increase hydration levels. Discover a new nightly routine that is pillow proof and helps moisturize skin at night to reveal bright, glowing skin every morning after. A pure mix of bee pollen, propolis, and royal jelly sourced from Jeju islands, help to combat the signs of aging and restore beautiful skin clarity. A 3D collagen complex gives skin its natural bounce back and helps prevent damage from external factors. The fast absorption of the collagen formula during the night delivers a high dose of elasticity for plumper and supple skin.

Madeca Derma's signature collection features three core products with clinical results, ideal for rejuvenation and anti-aging. Available products include the Revitalizing Facial Cream, the Revitalizing Anti-Aging Face Serum, and the Revitalizing Face Sheet Mask. The potent, key-ingredient of Centella Asiatica, is produced through Dongkook's proprietary extraction technology process. It is widely studied for its revitalizing properties and clinically proven to inhibit free radicals in the skin and stimulate the production of collagen; the most important protein building block in the body. All of the Centella Asiatica must pass over 200 quality process to be cleared for use and has been carefully handpicked from Madagascan soil for its nutrient-packed vitality and dried in the fresh wind of the Indian Ocean. Madeca Derma products are cruelty free and not tested on animals during any stage of the production or testing process and is hypoallergenic tested and is intended for general use.

Madeca Derma prices range from $19 - $39 and is available at Amazon.com

Customers will receive 50% off on the Revitalizing facial mask, the Revitalizing Cream, and the Revitalizing Serum. Also, the Sleeping Mask will have 40% off. The sale starts October 13th and is valid through October 19th.

