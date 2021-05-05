MadeGood Foods Launches New Savoury Snack: Star Puffed Crackers

CHICAGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MadeGood Foods ,® the leading allergy-friendly and nutrient-rich snack creators, is expanding into the savoury snack category with their all-new Star Puffed Crackers. Gluten-free and organic, they contain nutrients from six different fruits and vegetables. The new crackers are available in three delicious flavors: Sea Salt, Cheddar, and Pizza.

"Entering the savoury snack category has always been top of mind at our company, which is why we're incredibly excited to bring the Star Puffed Crackers to the U.S. market," said Nima Fotovat, President of MadeGood Foods. "Our team has been hard at work to provide these new products that stay true to our values of natural, organic, non-GMO, and safe snacks you and your family can feel good about. They're perfect for snack time, school lunches, or a treat on the go."

Vegan and gluten-free, Star Puffed Crackers contains nutrients from six different fruit and vegetable sources: spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, and shiitake mushrooms. They are a good source of Vitamin A, C, D, E, and B6, as well as an excellent source of thiamine. All MadeGood products are produced in a dedicated nut-free facility and free of the top eight allergens: peanut, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, egg, soy, sesame, and shellfish.



Star Puffed Crackers are an extension of the current MadeGood line, which includes:

Star Puffed Crackers are currently available on Amazon and madegoodfoods.com . Nima Fotovat is available for interviews. High-res images are available upon request.



About MadeGood Foods

MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthy snacks that are rich in nutrients, allergen friendly and minimally processed. All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. They are proud to be a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies, certified by the nonprofit B Lab, to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. MadeGood is made in a Zero Waste certified facility. MadeGood® is a good choice for your health, your family's health and the planet's health. Trust in something good.

