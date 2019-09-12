MadeinAmerica.com Proudly Welcomes My Pillow's Michael J. Lindell as a Headline Speaker During MADE IN AMERICA 2019

MADE IN AMERICA 2019 will welcome many who have fulfilled their dreams and many who will during its inaugural event, taking place at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, October 3-6, 2019. Showcasing the largest collection of American-made products and machines, this four-day event will bring together hundreds of exhibitors and an expected 30,000 attendees with one common goal: to make the American dream come true for every single American.

Overcoming obstacles and hard work is nothing new for Michael J. Lindell, inventor of My Pillow, and Don Buckner Sr., founder of MadeinAmerica.com and the man behind MADE IN AMERICA 2019. Both went through trying times fighting for their lives. Both are millionaires now wearing many hats: inventor, CEO, philanthropist, author, farmer and entrepreneur. Most importantly, both are job creators and staunch supporters of the movement to support the American manufacturing industry and to grow the U.S. economy.

"For years people have approached me with great products but have had no way of marketing them. I am excited to officially launch my revolutionary platform called MyStore.com at the MADE IN AMERICA 2019 event in October," said Lindell.

"I am tremendously proud to announce Michael J. Lindell as one of our headline speakers during this monumental inaugural event," said Buckner. "Come and join us in celebrating the past, innovating the present and shaping the future of this great country. Michael is an inspiration to us all."

MADE IN AMERICA 2019 will be the rallying point of people, businesses and organizations from all areas of manufacturing to interact and share the latest innovations and advances in research, product innovation and service delivery. For this monumental event, taking place October 3-6, more than 450,000 square feet of the Indiana Convention Center has been reserved to showcase American-made machines and products by hundreds of U.S. manufacturers.

