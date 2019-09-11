MadeinAmerica.com releases highly anticipated entertainment and speakers line-up for MADE IN AMERICA 2019
Country music legends Big & Rich kick-off an industry star-studded line-up of speakers at this inaugural, historic 2019 event in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MADE IN AMERICA 2019 is proud to announce the highly anticipated list of industry experts and speakers during its inaugural event, showcasing the largest collection of American-made products and machines. Taking place at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, October 3-6, 2019, this four-day event will bring together hundreds of exhibitors and an expected 30,000 attendees with one common goal: to raise awareness for the economic, environmental and community impact of American manufacturing.
MADE IN AMERICA 2019 spokespeople:
John Rich
Michael J. Lindell, My Pillow
Rose Tennent
Highlighted speakers include:
Kedma Ough, Inventor
Harry Moser, Reshoring Initiative
James Stuber, Author
Rosemary Gibson, Author
Michael Stumo, Coalition for a Prosperous America
Alfredo Ortiz, Job Creators Network
Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis
Major Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor
Darrel Walltrip, Former NASCAR Driver
Mark Andol, Made in America Stores
Warren Tuttle, United Inventors Assoc.
Scott Hynd, Brand Innovations
Sandy Cleary, SLC Group Holdings
Dara Trujillo, Inventor
Ken Rakusin, Gordon Brush
Tom Gray, Make48
Marc Portney, Angel Investor
Greg Owens, Sherrill Manufacturing
Steve Schwandner, customer retention expert
"We are tremendously proud of the quality and expertise of our presenters and entertainers, starting with Big & Rich performing during the opening night," said MadeinAmerica.com President and CEO Don Buckner, Sr. "The tremendous knowledge, wisdom and education that attendees will experience during this historic event will accelerate the Made in the USA movement and bring renewed prosperity to all Americans."
Last chance! Companies interested in exhibiting can visit https://madeinamerica.com/event-exhibit/.
Individuals interested in attending can visit https://madeinamerica.com/event-attend/.
All phone inquiries to (888) 738-5919.
MADE IN AMERICA 2019 will be the rallying point of people, businesses and organizations from all areas of manufacturing to interact and share the latest innovations and advances in research, product innovation and service delivery. The inaugural event, taking place October 3-6, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, will bring together the largest-ever network of industrial professionals, offering a slate of cutting-edge educational sessions, keynote addresses and panel discussions featuring specialists from key segments of the manufacturing community.
For more information visit MadeInAmerica.com and follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/MadeinAmericaCom/, https://www.instagram.com/madeinamerica_com/ or https://twitter.com/AmericanMade.
