MadeinAmerica.com's Mission to Raise Awareness for U.S. Manufacturing Gains Momentum, Locally and Nationally

"MadeinAmerica.com recognizes that President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Congressman Dan Lipinski (D-IL), and Governor Brian P. Kemp all support American manufacturing and Made in America policies," said MadeinAmerica.com President and CEO Don Buckner, Sr. "I invite all politicians, policymakers and procurement managers to come see what is still manufactured in America. This is not your typical tradeshow. This is a movement of which all Americans can be part of as the power of change is in everyone's pocket."

More than 450,000 square feet of the Indiana Convention Center has been reserved for manufacturers and companies from across the country to proudly display all types of American-made machines and products, from aerospace and automobiles to apparel and textiles. The event will draw an audience of conscious consumers, media, industry professionals, government representatives, advocates and even entertainers celebrating American Made brands. Multi-platinum country music super-duo Big & Rich will headline the kick-off event, followed by Cowboy Troy and Ted Nugent.

"We are so proud to be entertaining the fine American business owners of our country," said John Rich. "We know how hard they work and are looking forward to bringing some rowdy, patriotic country music to the big stage!"

U.S. manufacturers, @AmericanMade brands and companies interested in exhibiting can visit https://madeinamerica.com/event-exhibit/.

Companies or individuals interested in educational and speaking opportunities in front of Made in America 2019's audience of 30,000 attendees should contact info@madeinamerica.com.

Individuals interested in attending can visit https://madeinamerica.com/event-attend/.

All phone inquiries to (888) 738-5919.

For more information visit MadeInAmerica.com and follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/MadeinAmericaCom/, https://www.instagram.com/madeinamerica_com/ or https://twitter.com/AmericanMade.

