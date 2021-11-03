Madeium NFTs Ignite a New Creative Industry

A Peer-to-Peer Design Community organized project-by-project

Madeium's Multi-Blockchain Ecosystem registers IP and allows Maker Teams to transparently track profit percentages and royalties through Digital Wallets in $USD or Cryptocurrency. As Jesse says, "You make it, you own it."

Madeium NFTs unleash creatives, athletes, and influencers to directly build daring concepts, share digital workspaces, and mint tokens. Making, selling, licensing, profit-sharing, and tracking products are greatly simplified in Madeium's groundbreaking economy that turns creatives into owners.

Madeium is currently launching legendary Dogtown skater, Jay Adams', NFT Collection in partnership with photographer, Pep Williams, and Jay's son, Seven Adams. These NFTs grant various rights to photos taken on Hawaii's North Shore shortly before Jay's death. Pep's work, often described as "the freshest kind of raw," is internationally acclaimed and his "Prison Series" is on permanent display at L.A.'s Autry Museum.

Next on Madeium, Jagger Eaton, professional skater, Tokyo Games bronze medalist, and Tampa Pro champ will be minting NFTs in collaboration with leading designers. Jagger's NFT Collection includes 3D printed bronze sculptures, digital animations, 3D sneakers, elite sneaker customizers, and an Experience NFT with Jagger.

Jesse Rademacher is CEO and Co-Founder, with Sean Rademacher, of Madeium. Previously a Design Director of Footwear & Innovation at adidas, Jesse created brands, product, and footwear for Kanye, Pharrell, Fucking Awesome, Mark Gonzales, James Harden, and Damien Lillard, among others. His book, Creatives Make Terrible Pets, will be published in 2022.

"Designers don't predict the future, we make it… Everyday. It's time for us to get paid for the value we generate. Madeium built this reality to ignite a 200-year Creative Era."

—Jesse Rademacher

