Madelaine Petsch and Fabletics Team Up on Second Limited-Edition Collection

"My second collection with Fabletics gets you ready for anything! It's full of striking silhouettes made for layering, like body-hugging tops and statement jackets," Petsch said. "We fused high-fashion details with the softest, shape-defining fabrics, so you'll look more stylish AND feel comfy!" Petsch says.

Delivering on its promise to make you feel confident and empowered to take on the year ahead, this capsule is a natural evolution of Madelaine's very first collection with Fabletics. It combines her unique spin on some Fabletics favorites—including an assortment of the brand's famous leggings and shorts designed in their best-selling PowerHold®, Motion365®, and PureLuxe fabrics—with all-new silhouettes, including the 'McKenzie' jumpsuit and an eye-catching, three-piece Seamless outfit.

Highlights include highly flattering hoodies, jackets, and bras for every impact level with lingerie-inspired details such as corset-style waists and curve-contouring seams. The collection approaches functionality with a fashion point of view—offering stylish hints of reflectivity, alluring mesh panels to optimize breathability, and adjustable drawcords to create customized silhouettes. Every piece is designed for effortless layering with a variety of bold outerwear options.

Get the limited-edition Madelaine Petsch x Fabletics collection starting February 18, 2021 on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the US. The capsule consists of 10 size-inclusive outfits ranging from XXS-4X, with VIP prices starting at $29.95.

