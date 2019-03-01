Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation Announces 2019 Fund Raising Campaign "Cartwheels for Hope"
Mar 01, 2019, 08:37 ET
MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation is very pleased to announce the launch of its 2019 Fund Raising Campaign, Cartwheels for Hope. This campaign will launch on March 18th. It is a challenge to all Cheer Teams across the Country to perform cartwheels for 60 seconds and to post their totals and videos on social media. The organization asks that all participants contribute $5 in support of the wonderful work of the Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation.
"We are very excited to launch this campaign and thank all participants, teams, coaches and athletic departments for their help and support," said Mark Levine, Vice President of the Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation.
The aim of the Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation is to provide information, resources, and support to patients and their families whose lives have been impacted by brain cancer. In particular, the foundation strives to help children whose families are unable to afford treatment.
Media Contact:
Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation
Mark Levine – Vice President
919-377-0391
210251@email4pr.com
SOURCE Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation
