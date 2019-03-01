Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation Announces 2019 Fund Raising Campaign "Cartwheels for Hope"

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation is very pleased to announce the launch of its 2019 Fund Raising Campaign, Cartwheels for Hope. This campaign will launch on March 18th. It is a challenge to all Cheer Teams across the Country to perform cartwheels for 60 seconds and to post their totals and videos on social media. The organization asks that all participants contribute $5 in support of the wonderful work of the Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation.

"We are very excited to launch this campaign and thank all participants, teams, coaches and athletic departments for their help and support," said Mark Levine, Vice President of the Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation.

The aim of the Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation is to provide information, resources, and support to patients and their families whose lives have been impacted by brain cancer. In particular, the foundation strives to help children whose families are unable to afford treatment.

www.mmbcf.org

Media Contact:

Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation

Mark Levine – Vice President

919-377-0391

210251@email4pr.com

SOURCE Madeleine Mercedes Brain Cancer Foundation

Related Links

http://www.mmbcf.org

