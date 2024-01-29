Madera Residential launches southeastern U.S. expansion

News provided by

Madera Companies

29 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

Merges with WayMaker, Jay Parsons to head investment strategy

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madera Residential, a 20-year leader in multifamily housing, announced the acceleration of their tech enabled multifamily platform adding WayMaker as they expand across the Southeast.

Continue Reading

WayMaker and Madera first joined forces in 2022 with a $1B acquisition of 3,300 units in DFW from JPI. Madera will continue to grow its Texas presence where they currently own a diversified portfolio of more than 11,000 units. Madera will now move strategically into the Southeast offering Class A Luxury, Attainable Living and New Development in partnerships with leading merchant builders.

Jay Parsons, WayMaker Partner, "Madera and WayMaker share the same values – care for all people and a commitment to the communities in which we operate. As we expand geographically, we will significantly increase our presence in all facets of multifamily, especially attainable housing."

"We strongly believe attainable housing is a win/win for renters, for communities and for investors. There's a well-documented shortage of middle-income housing supply despite ever-increasing demand for it. And for those reasons, middle-income housing outperformed other real estate on a risk-adjusted basis over the last cycle."

There are nearly 50 million U.S. households – more than one-third renting – who cannot afford most newly built rentals and yet do not qualify for government-subsidized affordable housing.

Madera Residential Co-Founder Dave Marcinkowski, "Our passion at Madera has always been about putting people first, creating community and helping our residents improve their quality of life. We could not be more excited about Keith Dunkin, WayMaker CEO and the team joining the Madera family. We all share the same vision, values and commitment to helping people. This is a great example of 1+1=10."

About Madera Residential

Madera Residential is a Lubbock, TX-based investment company that specializes in multifamily apartment communities across the state of Texas and beyond. Since 2008, Madera has acquired almost $4B in assets, more than 110 properties and 30,000 units throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Houston and Austin. Today, the company manages over 35 properties with a total value of over $2.1B. To learn more about Madera Residential, please visit maderaresidential.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/MaderaResidential1

Media Contacts:
John McNelly, Madera Companies
[email protected]
806-993-3200 x3161

SOURCE Madera Companies

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.