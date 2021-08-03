MadgeTech Announces Temperature Mapping and Validation Services

WARNER, N.H., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in data logging technology for 25 years, MadgeTech is taking its expertise to the next level with the launch of its on-site Mapping and Validation Services. No matter the location, MadgeTech will come to you and perform an in-depth temperature mapping study based on your specific needs and industry requirements.

From creation to execution, MadgeTech's expert technicians customize a mapping protocol and perform the study using only ISO 17025 certified MadgeTech data loggers, ensuring accuracy and reliability with every reading. An ISO 9001:2015 accredited company, MadgeTech's Mapping and Validation Services are built on the foundations established by the following organizations:

  • World Health Organization (WHO Technical Report Series, No. 961, 2011)
  • International Standards Organization (ISO/IEC 17029)
  • Food and Drug Administration (21 CFR Part 211 - CGMP)
  • Department of Defense (MIL-STD-3022)

Whether validating a storage area or qualifying equipment, temperature mapping must be performed routinely or when significant modifications are made. It's a time-consuming, yet necessary, task that is required in order to demonstrate continuing compliance.

But don't sweat it, MadgeTech can get the job done; fully documenting the entire procedure from risk assessment and challenges to data collection and analysis. Once complete, MadgeTech provides a detailed protocol with results that stand up to regulatory authorities.

For more information on MadgeTech's Mapping and Validation Services or to set up a consultation today, call (603) 456-2011 or email [email protected].

