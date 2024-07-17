Madhu Beriwal Appointed to Bipartisan Policy Center Board of Directors

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM International, Inc., a global consulting firm focused on emergency management, disaster recovery, homeland security, and digital citizen services, is proud to announce the appointment of IEM's Founder and Chairwoman, Madhu Beriwal, to the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) Board of Directors.

Bringing together leaders from across the aisle, the BPC convenes our nation's most influential industry experts to drive bipartisan solutions for positive change. With her visionary leadership, dedication to bipartisan cooperation, and commitment to bolstering our nation's resilience, Ms. Beriwal is poised to make a significant impact, championing the values of dialogue, understanding, and progress.

Her new role at the Bipartisan Policy Center aligns perfectly with IEM's mission to innovate and lead with integrity in all our endeavors. Ms. Beriwal is excited to help the BPC in their efforts and contribute her decades-long expertise to advise on impactful policies that matter to the welfare, safety, and resilience of the United States.

IEM is proud to be a long-standing partner of the BPC, lending our expertise to the Center's critical dialogue around both artificial intelligence and disaster recovery reform. With Ms. Beriwal's appointment to the Board of Directors, we are excited about the opportunity to further enhance the BPC's mission to build connections and achieve bipartisan solutions to some of our nation's most pressing issues.

"I am deeply honored to join the Bipartisan Policy Center Board of Directors," said Ms. Beriwal. "This distinguished role allows me to collaborate with peers in our shared mission to create meaningful, bipartisan solutions that address pressing national needs. I am committed to fostering dialogue and am excited to contribute to BPC's impactful work in driving progress and fostering improvement."

On the Board appointments, BPC President and CEO, Margaret Spellings said "I am delighted to welcome these distinguished leaders to our Board of Directors. Together, these new board members embody the spirit of bipartisanship and bring a level of expertise that will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to drive impactful policy solutions. We look forward to their contributions and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead." Read more at BPC's Release.

Now more than ever we recognize the impact of bipartisan cooperation and look forward to Ms. Beriwal's contributions to the BPC Board of Directors and helping shape effective policies for all Americans.

About Beriwal

Beriwal brings over four decades of emergency management, disaster recovery, and critical infrastructure expertise to her role on the BPC Board of Directors. A trailblazer in our industry, Beriwal launched IEM in 1985 as the first-of-its-kind firm rooted in disaster management, bringing together science and innovation to build stronger communities. Through the decades, Beriwal has significantly expanded IEM's portfolio and grown its nationally recognized workforce to more than 1,200 employees. Her expertise and dedication to excellence are a driving force in IEM's commitment to service and have granted her highly esteemed roles, including her appointment to the President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

About IEM

As the largest woman- and minority-owned crisis management firm in the world, IEM's 1,200+ consultants are at the forefront of building a safe, secure, and resilient world. Founded in 1985, IEM integrates science, technology, and real-world experience to provide our clients with innovative solutions and outcomes that matter. Our services encompass emergency management, homeland security, long-term disaster recovery, critical infrastructure, project and grants management, logistics, public health, digital citizen services, innovative technologies for national security and law enforcement, and public engagement and outreach. For emore information, visit iem.com

