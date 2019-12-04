Madhya Pradesh Ranks 3rd in Lonely Planet's 'Best Value Destinations 2020'

BHOPAL, India, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Madhya Pradesh, one of India's most popular tourist destinations has been ranked number three in the world under the 'Best Value Destination 2020' category by Lonely Planet. The state is blessed with rich wildlife experiences, awe- inspiring culture and heritage, ancient spiritual sites, architectural wonders and an array of cuisine offerings.

Each year, Lonely Planet's Best in Travel lists start with nominations from Lonely Planet's vast community of editors, researchers, locals and influencers and are decided by a panel of industry experts.

The varied food offerings of Madhya Pradesh The ancient temple complex of Khajuraho

Mr. Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said: "It is a matter of great pride for us that Madhya Pradesh Tourism features at number three on this list. Wildlife spotting excursions in Madhya Pradesh come at a reasonable price and certainly the celebrated sights of Khajuraho, Orchha and Mandu offer real value for money considering their historic heritage and exquisite beauty."

Indore shortlisted among Best Food Destinations at ITTA Awards

Madhya Pradesh has been shortlisted in two prestigious categories at the International Travel and Tourism Awards, WTM. The state was shortlisted in The Best Destination (Regions) category and as Best Food Destination for Indore – the city for foodies. The abundant variety of cuisines available in Indore has put the city on the global gastronomy map and is well on its way to becoming India's first Foodies Paradise.

Upcoming events in Madhya Pradesh

The state is known for its path-breaking and innovative tourism initiatives. Later this year (from Dec 19th to Jan 20th), Jalmahotsav - an adventure festival will be organised on Hanuwantiya Island. This month-long event is India's largest water, land and air carnival where a host of activities such as parasailing, water zorbing, banana and speed boating are offered alongside All Terrain Vehicle racing and hot air ballooning. The island becomes a hub of activity with many yoga sessions, food stalls and craft bazars springing up to offer a wholesome cultural experience.

The Mandu Utsav will be held from 24th to 28th Dec highlighting the historical and cultural heritage of this "City of Joy" and the Orchha Festival (6th to 8th March 2020) will serve to showcase the wondrous glories of this town which features on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and is filled with ancient monuments and unforgettable silhouettes.

