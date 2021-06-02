Madhya Pradesh Tourism Partners With Travelxp to Showcase Unexplored Beauty of the State

BHOPAL, India, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madhya Pradesh, a state that lies at the very heart of India, has collaborated with Travelxp - the world's leading travel channel, to showcase the beauty and uniqueness of its tourism destinations to travelers all over the world, viewed from the safety of their homes. This special series featuring Madhya Pradesh exclusively, will focus on some of the most picturesque destinations in a new format of tourism that MP Tourism has been heavily promoting in recent times – caravan travel.

Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh Mandu Fort, Madhya Pradesh

"Madhya Pradesh is working strategically towards getting tourists to plan vacations, promote explored travel circuits and offer new experiences in different segments to the tourists covering heritage, culture, adventure and wildlife destinations. When the world opens up, we will ensure Madhya Pradesh is well-positioned to attract tourists who are fascinated by the raw beauty and diversity the state has to offer. Now, with this partnership with Travelxp, we are all set to showcase the natural beauty and alternative experiences Madhya Pradesh has to offer, from boating to parasailing, from some of the spiciest food to some of the sweetest dishes. Madhya Pradesh is unique in its essence and flavor, and this show with Travelxp will put on display the immense variety of offerings from India's central state," said Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary and Managing Director, MPTB.

The show, which was shot earlier this year, in accordance with all Covid protocols and restrictions, sees popular influencers and VJs, Krissann Barretto and Benafsha Soonawalla, take a wild ride across Madhya Pradesh, exploring local customs, engaging with local adventures and driving through some of the most spectacular destinations Madhya Pradesh has to offer.

Even before the pandemic, Madhya Pradesh has been leveraging film and entertainment media to showcase the wonders and allure of Madhya Pradesh. The partnership with Travelxp will be a shot in the arm for the shooting driven strategy propagated by MP Tourism, providing them access to their core target, travel loving audience in over 12+ crores homes in 40+ countries that include India, Netherland, Bulgaria, Dubai, UK, Ireland, and more. The show goes live on the 28th May, and the trailer has already garnered over a million views within a day of its launch.

HTML link to trailer: https://youtu.be/K_MtVtStYb0

