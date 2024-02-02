MADISON ADOPTION ASSOCIATES' PROGRAMS AND STAFF WILL BE JOINING THE GLADNEY FAMILY

GCA now has largest footprint of diversified adoption and wrap-around services in country

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gladney Center for Adoption, one of the leading adoption agencies in the country, today announced its assumption of the programs and staff of Madison Adoption Associates, a major adoption agency that services families and children all over the world.                                              

"We are thrilled to join forces with our friends at Madison Adoption Associates," said Gladney CEO Mark Melson. "This assumption will give Gladney the largest footprint of diversified adoption and wrap-around services in the country. And it will allow us to greatly expand our international operations while increasing our services to the Northeast and Midwest United States.  Gladney is growing, and we can't wait to see where this assumption takes us in the coming years."

Specifically, Melson pointed to three key benefits from the announcement. First, the integration of Madison's staff and programs means Gladney will benefit from the combined expertise and additional staff that will come from the assumption of Madison's staff. Second, Gladney will be able to offer more options to families seeking adoption with new countries to consider including Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Ecuador, and Dominican Republic. Finally, this move will give Gladney extended licensing in more states and allow Gladney to offer home study services and support in additional locations.

"Bringing Madison's committed staff into Gladney signifies a strengthened foundation built on compassion, integrity, and a shared vision for creating bright futures through adoption," Melson added. "Gladney is about bringing families together. And we are excited to bring Madison into our family. These are great days for Gladney. And we are just getting started."

