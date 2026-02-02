Madison Avenue Couture Announces Record 2025 Growth as It Celebrates 16 Years in Business

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Avenue Couture, the premier reseller of authentic, rare and collectible Hermès handbags and other branded ultra-luxury handbags, jewelry and accessories, today announced a milestone year defined by exceptional growth, strategic expansion and a bold vision for the future.

In 2025, Madison Avenue Couture achieved more than 40% year-over-year revenue growth, reflecting surging demand, a loyal client base, and its continued commitment to authenticity, expertise and white-glove service. This performance marks one of the strongest years in the company's history and reinforces its leadership position within the luxury resale market.

A key driver of this success is the trust Madison Avenue Couture has built with its clients. A significant portion of the company's business comes from long-standing clients who continue to buy, sell and consign with the brand—creating a circular relationship built on discretion, transparency and results. This repeat engagement highlights the confidence clients place in Madison Avenue Couture to curate, authenticate and maximize the value of their most coveted luxury pieces.

Since beginning operations on Feb. 1, 2010, Madison Avenue Couture has remained committed to being a leading resale authority on Hermès handbags. As Hermès introduced new styles and evolved pricing and distribution dynamics, the company adapted quickly to meet changing demand. Today, Madison Avenue Couture offers one of the largest online collections of Hermès Birkin and Hermès Kelly handbags in the United States, alongside a curated assortment of other Hermès pieces, Chanel handbags and branded fine jewelry.

To support continued growth and long-term initiatives, in March 2025 Madison Avenue Couture expanded into new offices and a showroom on Billionaire's Row in Manhattan, strengthening infrastructure for a growing team and increasing operational scale.

That same month, the company opened its first remote showroom at 38 Via Mizner in Palm Beach, establishing a destination for local and international clientele while enhancing its omnichannel presence and personalized luxury experience.

"Last year was truly transformative for us," said founder and CEO Judy Taylor. "Celebrating 16 years in business while achieving more than 40% revenue growth, expanding our New York presence and opening our Palm Beach showroom is incredibly meaningful. Most importantly, it reflects the trust and loyalty of our clients—many of whom continue to buy, sell and consign with us year after year."

Looking ahead to 2026, Madison Avenue Couture is focused on strengthening its core business, exploring new markets and expanding into new product categories. With a disciplined growth strategy and a strong foundation, the company is positioned to extend its reach while maintaining the elevated service and curation that defines its brand.

"As Madison Avenue Couture enters its next chapter, it does so with momentum, confidence and a clear vision," Taylor added. "We are committed to shaping the future of luxury resale while continuing to set the standard for excellence."

About Madison Avenue Couture

Madison Avenue Couture is a premier reseller of authentic, rare and collectible Hermès handbags and other ultra-luxury accessories, offering an elevated client experience rooted in expertise, discretion and rigorous authentication. With an extensive collection available for immediate purchase, Madison Avenue Couture serves clients worldwide through a personalized omnichannel experience.

