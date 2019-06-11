Madison Avenue Securities, LLC announces new Advisory Board Members

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Avenue Securities, headquartered in San Diego, (http://www.mas-bd.com) has announced that it is continuing its long-standing practice of maintaining an Advisory Board, comprised of several of its top Financial Advisors. The Advisory Board's core focus is to provide general feedback to Madison Avenue Securities' management team and provide advice on a variety of important topics including overall feedback on firm performance as observed by Advisors in the field and training initiatives for the firm's internal and external teams. Most importantly, the Advisory Board is tasked with providing guidance on material back-office policies and procedures that may have an impact on Madison Avenue Securities' Financial Advisor Representatives and their respective branch offices.

"Delivering a superior experience to the Financial Advisors that choose to partner with us as their Broker-Dealer and RIA of choice is at the top of my priority list," says Marty McNees, President of Madison Avenue Securities. "Maintaining an Advisory Board to give us the feedback we require to continue that kind of experience is critical. The superb Advisor experience that we provide is one of the things that separates us from our competition," he continues.

The recently reconstituted Advisory Board consists of Patrick Ayers of Ayers Financial Services, Roanoke, Virginia (https://ayersfinancial.com), Dan Cronauer of Daniel R. Cronauer & Associates, Mountain Top, Pennsylvania (https://www.cronauerassociates.com), and Dave Williams of RDW Financial Group, Indianapolis, Indiana (https://rdwfinancialgroup.com).

Ayers Financial Services began with a belief in their clients, drawing on individualized planning techniques to deliver a customized financial strategy based on the client's own goals and aspirations. Daniel R. Cronauer & Associate was founded with the goal of assisting their clients in every aspect of their financial lives while RDW Financial Group has adopted a team approach, believing it to be an effective method to help clients who have a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial services world.

All three firms provide a wide variety of investments and insurance to help their clients achieve their goals. "The business models of our Advisory Board Members fit hand in glove with the overall business model at Madison Avenue Securities," noted Mr. McNees.

The Madison Avenue Securities' Advisory Board Members are anticipated to serve a minimum two year term.

