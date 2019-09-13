Madison Avenue Securities, LLC's Chief Investment Officer Featured in Best Investment Writing of 2018

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (www.mas-bd.com) announced this week that its long-standing Chief Investment Officer, Bob Seawright (www.RPSeawright.com) had been featured in "The Best Investment Writing of 2018," the third annual volume of the "Best Investment Writing" series. After books in 2016 and 2017, the publishers decided to make the entire volume available via audio format for the 2018 edition, with the authors reading their winning selections.

Mr. Seawright's contributed piece, "Dear Future Me," portrays a fascinating perspective on financial wellness, aging, and self-awareness (and the potential lack thereof later in life).

The original article is available here while the audio version of "Dear Future Me," read by Mr. Seawright, is available on multiple streaming services and can be found at https://mebfaber.com/2019/09/09/the-best-investment-writing-volume-3-bob-seawright-dear-future-me/

"We are incredibly proud of the contributions Bob has made to Madison Avenue Securities and the financial services industry in general," says Marty McNees, President of Madison Avenue Securities. "Bob is a tremendous resource for the financial professionals that choose to partner with this company and we are delighted to hear his work shared with such a broad audience on the Podcast," he continues.

