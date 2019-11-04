Madison Capital Funding Signs UN-Supported Principles for Responsible Investing

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Funding LLC ["Madison Capital"], a New York Life Investments company, today announced that it has signed the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investing ("PRI"). Madison Capital has also established an Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Committee chaired by Vice President Joseph McDermott. The committee includes leaders from its credit, investment management and compliance departments and is responsible for the firm's ESG focused policies, governance, reporting and education.

The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors who have publicly committed to integrating ESG considerations into their investment practices.

"Since Madison Capital's founding, a focus on ESG related issues and their potential impact on investment outcomes has been at the core of our underwriting and portfolio management practices. Signing the PRI further cements our commitment to incorporating ESG factors into our due diligence and investment selection process," said Mr. McDermott.

Over the last year, Madison Capital has taken several steps to formally incorporate ESG principles into its investment process and continues to encourage transparent corporate disclosures and sustainable business practices through its investment selection and interaction with sponsors and portfolio companies.

About Madison Capital Funding

Madison Capital Funding, LLC is a leading corporate finance firm providing financing solutions for middle market private equity sponsors and their investment companies. Founded in 2001, Madison Capital Funding provides expert financing for acquisitions, recapitalizations and LBOs, investing alongside private equity sponsors and other investors to provide cash-flow based debt products to organizations. Recognized for its long-term capital, deep sector expertise and reliable deal execution, Madison Capital Funding has closed transactions with 309 different private equity firms since 2001, investing over $35.5 billion of net funded commitments across 1,218 transactions. Madison Capital Funding is based in Chicago, Illinois, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. Visit: www.mcfllc.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook

About the PRI

The UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is the world's leading initiative on responsible investment. The six Principles for Responsible Investment are a voluntary and aspirational set of investment principles for incorporating environmental, social and governance issues into investment practices. In implementing the principles, signatories contribute to developing a more sustainable global financial system. The principles have signatories including asset owners, investment managers and service providers from over 50 countries. Visit www.unpri.org.

