Madison Capital Group acquires land in Kissimmee, FL for 320 Apartment units

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, LLC has purchased approximately 10 acres along 192 adjacent to Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge. In front of the apartment site will be retail and restaurants.

The Charlotte-based multifamily company will develop a 320-unit apartment complex called Madison Watersar. The project will feature four-story buildings and clubhouse. Amenities will include a two-story clubhouse, fitness facility, swimming pool and clubroom.

Construction on the project is expected to commence in the beginning of 2021. Summit is acting as the general contractor.

This is the first development in the Orlando area for MCG. The company currently has similar projects under construction in The Carolinas, Virginia, and Tennessee. Madison currently has 6 deals in the pipeline in other parts of FL, Nashville, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

Madison Capital Group, LLC is based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on the development of suburban garden mutli family projects throughout the Southeast with a focus on Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, and Central Florida.

