MADISON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE LAUNCHES MEI+

Built on Madison's successful recipe, which has already delivered results for leaders in cold storage, retail, agriculture, consumer packaging, and other industries, MEI+ offers an unparalleled collection of clean energy infrastructure and services.

Today, more than 80% of businesses with stated sustainability goals are not on track to meet them (Boston Consulting Group). Under-staffed, under-resourced, and facing a fragmented market of consultants, developers, and individual vendors, sustainability leaders are operating from a position of defense. MEI+ aims to solve this problem.

"The launch of MEI+ marks a new era for our company and continues our commitment to prioritizing our customers and partners above all else. For us, it's about creating an ecosystem of value and delivering—and executing—an actionable business plan for our clients," said Cameron Bard, Chief Revenue Officer at Madison. "When you think about how sustainability leaders across businesses and organizations engage with clean energy—whether it's onsite solar, energy storage, larger offsite projects, or environmental attributes and reporting—we need to reduce the friction between wanting to engage and delivering results. We think we can do this in a way nobody else can."

MEI+ goes beyond typical advisory services by delivering a specialized energy diagnostic, tailored to transform your sustainability goals into actionable results.

What's Included:

In-Depth Analysis: Leveraging proprietary digital tools, MEI+ conducts a thorough evaluation of clean energy options, including onsite solar and energy storage, larger offsite projects, environmental attributes, sustainability reporting, and tax equity financing to meet your organization's unique business and operational requirements.

Financial Insights: Your organization will receive a detailed diagnostic report that identifies the most financially advantageous clean energy solutions. These insights are crafted to boost bottom line results and advance sustainability targets with clear, actionable recommendations.

Our Pledge to Implementation: Should you decide to partner with Madison for implementation, we commit to fully investing in the project, relieving you of any upfront capital expenditure. If you opt not to proceed with implementation, you'll still walk away with a comprehensive plan that empowers you to make informed decisions on future renewable investments.

Lineage: A Testament to Madison's Impact

Lineage, a leading provider of temperature-controlled logistics, has been a valued partner for years. Madison's expertise and execution mindset have helped them significantly reduce their carbon emissions through customized clean energy solutions.

"For years, Madison Energy Infrastructure has impressed us with their commitment to tailoring and developing solutions that advance our energy and sustainability goals and help reduce our carbon footprint," said Chris Thurston, Director of Sustainability at Lineage. "With a combination and diverse variety of clean energy infrastructure projects, Madison has demonstrated the tangible impacts MEI+ can deliver to its partners. We're excited to be at the forefront of what clean energy deployed at scale looks like and the many potential benefits of this new program."

About Madison Energy Infrastructure

Madison Energy Infrastructure is a leading clean energy partner committed to delivering sustainable results with certainty, speed, and trust. Our robust portfolio—comprised of over half a gigawatt of clean energy infrastructure assets across more than 25 states—is bolstered by the strength of our globally renowned investors and capital partners. We offer a comprehensive suite of services from project development and engineering to construction, financing, and long-term asset management. What sets us apart is our team's commitment to addressing complex challenges and making the transition to clean energy simple, efficient, and profitable. With a proven track record of successfully executing hundreds of projects, we are unwaveringly focused on exceeding expectations and achieving meaningful results for our partners and customers. Learn more at www.madisonei.com/mei-plus

