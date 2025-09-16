Madison Gallery Presents "Four Seasons Interrupted" by Radenko Milak This Fall

Internationally acclaimed Venice Biennale artist debuts a powerful new series of watercolors on climate disruption

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Gallery , a leading contemporary art gallery in Southern California, is honored to present Radenko Milak: Four Seasons Interrupted - the acclaimed Bosnian artist's second solo exhibition at the gallery - on view October 15 - December 15, 2025, with an opening reception on Saturday, November 8 from 6-9 p.m.

Milak (b. 1980, Travnik) rose to global prominence when he represented Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 57th Venice Biennale in 2017 with University of Disaster, a career-defining moment that cemented his international reputation. His work is held in esteemed collections worldwide, including Albertina (Vienna), Ludwig Museum (Budapest), Folkwang Museum (Essen), and Museum of Contemporary Art Zagreb.

In his evocative new body of 12-14 meticulously executed watercolors, Milak explores the unsettling consequences of climate change through the distortion of the four classical seasons. His work evokes an "endless digital day" where seasonal boundaries dissolve - winter lingers into spring, heatwaves invade April, and snow falls in October. Set against the iconic landscape of New York City, these ethereal cityscapes question our relationship with time, memory and the natural world.

"Climate change erases seasonal transitions, and people - detached from natural cycles - continue to live in the rhythm of infrastructures that know no pause," said Milak. "In a world where cities never stop glowing, the seasons slowly disappear and nature gradually loses its contours. Instead of the cyclical order of nature, a space of linear time opens up an infinite present in which the rhythm of life is dictated by technology rather than by the earth and its cycles."

Milak's meticulously rendered, large-scale watercolors — often stretching floor to ceiling — blur the line between painting and photography, appearing at first glance like archival images. In this exhibition, works from multiple series intertwine to reveal connections, overlaps, and new narratives. Alongside familiar motifs, the show also introduces new pieces in both large and small formats, expanding the scope of his exploration of climate, history, and human perception.

"What struck me most about Radenko's vision is his ability to transform the silent yet dramatic loss of seasonal rhythm into something we can see and feel," said Lorna York, owner of Madison Gallery. "Four Seasons Interrupted captures that unsettling transition from a world once guided by cyclical change to a reality of continuous, monotonous duration. Milak's work invites us to pause, reflect, and confront what it means to live in a time when nature's order is no longer certain."

Founded by art-world veteran and visionary Lorna York in 2001, Madison Gallery is committed to representing a global program of mid-career and established international artists working in various media and materiality. The gallery's program focuses on internationally recognized, museum-level artists whose work contributes to domestic and international cultural dialogue. By using a thoughtful approach to artist relations and community-building, Madison Gallery fosters a thriving contemporary art scene in Southern California.

Exhibition Details:

Title: Four Seasons Interrupted by Radenko Milak

Dates: October 15 – December 15, 2025 | Opening Reception November 8, 6-9pm

Location: Madison Gallery , 320 S Cedros Ave, Ste. 200, Solana Beach, CA 92075

Call 858-523-9155 or email [email protected] to RSVP.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Madison Gallery