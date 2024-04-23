Madison Group Announces Plans for Master-Planned Community on Eglinton Ave. East By World-Renowned Rafael Viñoly Architects

This will be the last project visionary architect Rafael Viñoly contributed to himself, and the firm's first-ever project in Canada. Madison Group worked directly with project lead Rafael Viñoly, alongside internationally renowned MPFP Landscape Architects, to meticulously craft the project for the public domain, weaving together diverse perspectives and proactively addressing the needs of the community. Viñoly was truly a champion of this project to ensure the public space was designed with families and the community in mind, applying his extensive expertise to provide a high-quality pedestrian experience. The shared vision that has emerged focuses on pedestrian-oriented urban design and landmark architecture, bringing forward a unique development vision and architectural form to Toronto. This groundbreaking development will not only redefine Midtown, but will also provide the entire community, including residents and local businesses, with unparalleled access to high-quality, community-focused urban open space.

The project will include extensive landscaped open space, including a public amphitheater and adventure playground, significant retail space fronting Eglinton Ave. East and extending through the open space with café and patio spaces, and will also provide two future mid-block connections to Roehampton Avenue.

Located on the north side of Eglinton Ave. East, at Dunfield Ave., Lillian St., and Redpath Ave., this visionary project boasts a total Gross Floor Area of nearly 2 million square feet across 90-110 and 150-164 Eglinton Ave. East.

"Working with a world-renowned team of best-in-class architects, Madison Group is thrilled to announce plans for this master-planned community coming soon to Toronto's Midtown," says Josh Zagdanski, Vice President of High-Rise, Madison Group. "We are honoured to bring the late Rafael Viñoly's vision to life, serving as a poignant testament to his enduring legacy. Featuring four striking towers, a multitude of amenities, and intricately crafted public spaces, this development is set to redefine urban living in Toronto."

"We are privileged that our first project in Canada should be so transformative and focused on contributing to Toronto's public realm. Throughout our more than four decades of practice, guided by our founder Rafael Viñoly, we have approached each new engagement with the conviction that every significant investment in the built environment is a 'civic project' by default, regardless of use or source of funding. Buildings in dense environments are so capital-intensive, unignorable, and enduring that they inevitably impact the lives of every individual in their host communities. Our design ethos is thus rooted in leveraging these enormous commitments of time, capital and passion, to create spaces that inspire and connect people," says Román Viñoly, Partner at Rafael Viñoly Architects. "In the entire team at Madison Group, we have found kindred spirits who agree that the key to long-term adoption of a new building or complex is to understand and respond to the community's needs through design. This project perfectly reflects that affinity and commitment to improving people's lives."

"As the Architect of Record, we are proud and honored to collaborate with Madison Group, MPFP and Rafael Viñoly Architects to bring this visionary project to fruition. Our dedicated team has meticulously crafted every detail, ensuring that the design and functionality of these towers on Eglinton Avenue set a new benchmark for urban living in Toronto," says Steve Nonis, Partner, Turner Fleischer Architects.

"Nature plays a vital role in urban life enrichment. Our design of landscaped open spaces, the adventure playground, and public amphitheater aims to create a transformative environment, enhancing well-being and community engagement. Collaborating with Rafael Viñoly's team, we've redefined the neighborhood, forging vibrant gathering spots that inspire connection and elevate quality of life," says Rick Parisi, Managing Principal, MPFP Landscape Architecture. "The Eglinton project was unique, as Rafael's vision opened up a vast canvas for us to work with, emphasizing humanity's innate connection with nature. We've structured a public realm of interconnected outdoor rooms that seamlessly integrate with the buildings, forming desired pathways. Retail and cafes enliven these spaces, such as the plaza and amphitheater, offering both daily comfort and seasonal programming. The entire block, including an adventure playground and a sculpture garden with a cafe, can be dynamically utilized year-round."

Key Project Highlights:

90-110 Eglinton Ave. East:

Gross Floor Area : 1,002,085 sq ft

1,002,085 sq ft Towers: 2 towers connected by a 6-storey bridge at levels 5-10

2 towers connected by a 6-storey bridge at levels 5-10 Storeys: 58 and 58

58 and 58 Projected Residential Units: 1,035

1,035 Publicly-accessible Open Space: 25,565 sf

150-164 Eglinton Ave. East and 134 & 140 Redpath Avenue:

Gross Floor Area : 958,180 sq ft

: 958,180 sq ft Towers: 2 towers

2 towers Storeys: 61 and 61

61 and 61 Projected Residential Units : 1,329

: 1,329 Publicly Accessible Open Space: 28,850 sf

About Madison Group

Toronto-based Madison Group is a widely diversified real estate development company with extensive experience in creating master planned communities, award winning high-rise and low-rise residential projects, and a substantial portfolio of office and commercial properties in Toronto and New York City. Madison Group has been defined by the talent, dedication and passion of its team; focused on setting the standard for value, design and customer satisfaction. For more information visit: www.madisongroup.ca

About Rafael Viñoly Architects

Founded in 1983 by the late, world-renowned designer Rafael Viñoly, Rafael Viñoly Architects is headquartered in New York City and has successfully delivered over 180 completed buildings across the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Working for private, civic, and government clients, in almost every typology, scale, and level of complexity, the firm's consistent focus on pushing every project to enrich the public realm is the common thread that unites its vast and diverse portfolio. The firm's work is marked by a sustained structural originality that transcends the passing fads of architectural movements and it is consistently driven by the belief that the essential responsibility of the architect is to ensure resiliency by optimizing investment on the long time scales characteristic of construction projects.

Rafael Viñoly Architects' iconic, award-winning buildings include the Tokyo International Forum, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago, 432 Park Avenue in New York, Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo, Uruguay, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, in Philadelphia, the HHMI Janelia Farm Research Campus in Ashburn, Virginia, 20 Fenchurch Street in London, the NYU Abu Dhabi Campus in the UAE, and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, among many others. A few of the firm's current works-in-progress includes the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington Texas, the new International Airport Terminal in Florence, Italy, and the most environmentally sustainable project in all Latin America, Médano El Pinar in Uruguay.

About Turner Fleischer Architects

As one of Canada's most progressive architectural firms, Turner Fleischer is an agile studio of 250+ committed and creative professionals, driven by the unwavering passion for excellence of nine Principals who are deeply connected to our workflows and project strategies. The depth of our studio's collective design experience, coupled with leveraging synergies among people, process and technology provide us with a unique perspective. We place our clients' visions at the core of our design philosophy grounded in our 50 years of experience getting projects built.

Our in-house design departments include Residential + Mixed-Use, Commercial + Industrial, Interior Design, and Experiential Graphic Design. In addition, we have a 12-member Digital Practice department, a testament to our commitment to the implementation of BIM, research and development and the infusion of cutting-edge technology into our projects and our practice. We believe that the integration of these internal disciplines is the best methodology for creative and efficient solutions.

We are proud of the strength and continuity of our client relationships. Our projects stand as a testament to our commitment to quality, creativity, and community.

About MPFP

Established in 1958, MPFP pllc is an internationally renowned landscape architecture and urban design firm, recognized as one of the foremost pioneers exploring the social and physical dynamics that shape our urban spaces and global landscapes. For over 55 years, our firm has played an instrumental role in challenging traditional perceptions of spatial design in the urban, institutional, healthcare, workplace, playground, and residential environments.

MPFP combines progressive and traditional design strategies to visualize and build engaging landscapes within the densest, most challenging spatial constraints. Our highly trained staff are leaders in the industry, bringing over 90 years of combined principal experience to each of our projects, developing and implementing industry-transforming, context-sensitive design solutions.

MPFP seeks landscapes throughout the world that facilitate discovery, illuminate natural phenomena, and enhance social relationships. MPFP recognizes an integral quality of our urban experience is sharing and should be engaging and appreciated by adults and children alike. We bring this philosophy and passionate creativity to each endeavor we undertake, demonstrating our firm's commitment to progressive, well-informed, and aesthetically functional design. Each new design is an adventure and learning experience.

SOURCE Madison Group