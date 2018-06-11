Madison Group, Nobu Hospitality break ground on world's first integrated Nobu Residences, Nobu Hotel and Nobu Restaurant in Toronto

The event celebrated Nobu's fashionable style with acclaimed Taiko drumming ensemble Nagata Shachu ushering in the famed hospitality team alongside principals from Madison Group. After remarks and receiving congratulations from Toronto Mayor John Tory and standing in front of a 40' 3-D Nobu sculpture, Chef Nobu led a ceremonial sake toast. The stakeholders then picked up golden shovels and planted them in the earth signaling the project's official groundbreaking.

"It's an exciting project, our partners are terrific people and hopefully we do other things together too," said Robert De Niro.

"Thank you so much to Madison Group; next comes the hotel, residence and restaurant! I am so excited to be here today with all of my team and I'm looking forward to introducing my food to Torontonians," said Chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Many of the residential purchasers were thrilled to be in attendance, taking pictures in front of the Nobu sculpture and remarking about their excitement that the remarkable project was about to commence construction.

"It was just one year today that we announced this landmark development and we could not be more thrilled to share this day with our future residents, our Nobu Hospitality family, Mayor Tory and our partners at Westdale Properties and Adler Investments," said Josh Zagdanski, VP Hi Rise, Madison Group. "Nobu Toronto will be one of the most special destinations in Toronto and we are excited bring this highly anticipated brand to Canada."

"These principals have chosen to extend a globally respected brand into the combined food, hospitality and residential sector and we are just delighted that they have chosen Toronto to do that, said Mayor John Tory.

Speaking to the Nobu Hospitality principals, Mr. Tory said, "there is always a light in the window here."

Nobu Toronto, a dynamic project featuring the world's first very Nobu branded high-rise residences as well as Canada's first Nobu Hotel and Nobu Restaurant will be located in the heart of the entertainment district, transforming Mercer Street with its landmark design. Nobu Toronto will rise 45 storeys above the historic Pilkington Glass Factory with two dramatic residential towers, featuring 660 sold out residential units with enviable views of Toronto.

Nobu is one of the world`s most celebrated luxury hospitality brands renowned for its award-winning "Nobu Style" cuisine and exceptional hotel offerings in the world's most desirable locales.

Founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, the growing Nobu Hospitality portfolio caters to vibrant international customers, celebrities, tastemakers and powerbrokers.

The exclusive Nobu Hotel Toronto will offer a collection of 36 exceptionally appointed guest suites located atop the west tower, with stunning panoramic views and featuring the best of everything – from distinctive service to energized public spaces.

A cornerstone of the Nobu Hotel and Nobu Residences Toronto is Nobu Restaurant with its approximately 15,000 square foot, two-level restaurant, signature bar lounge, outdoor seating and chic private dining rooms.

Construction is set to begin immediately.

ABOUT MADISON GROUP

For 55 years, Toronto-based Madison Group is a widely diversified real estate development company with extensive experience in creating master planned communities, award winning high-rise and lowrise residential projects, and a substantial portfolio of office and commercial properties in Toronto and New York City. Madison Group is defined by the talent, dedication and passion of its team; focused on setting the standard for value, design and customer satisfaction. www.madisongroup.ca

ABOUT NOBU HOSPITALITY

Named one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global luxury brands. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper the Nobu brand thrives in the world's capitals as the ultimate destination lifestyle experience. Nobu Hotels have been awarded an array of accolades, including Up-and-Coming Hoteliers by Boutique Design, Hottest New Hotels by CNN Travel, Wallpaper Best Urban Hotel, Top North America Hotel Opening by Luxury Travel Advisor, and Luxury Travel Advisor's Award of Excellence. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a boutique hotel within Caesar's Palace Las Vegas, Nobu Hotel City of Dreams Manila opened in 2014, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach in 2016, Nobu Ryokan Malibu, Nobu Hotel Shoreditch London, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and Nobu Hotel Epiphany Palo Alto opened in 2017 and Nobu Hotel Marbella opened in 2018. Other Nobu Hotels in development for Barcelona, Riyadh, Los Cabos, Chicago, Toronto, São Paulo, Atlanta and Tel Aviv.

