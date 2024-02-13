Madison health-tech startup invests $1M to improve, simplify access to mental health treatment worldwide

RehabPath's purchase of Recovery.com will play a pivotal role in helping people find the care they need

MADISON, Wis. , Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RehabPath, one of Madison's fastest-growing startups, has taken a massive step forward in their pursuit to connect people with quality mental health and addiction treatment.

The health-tech firm, founded in 2017, recently purchased Recovery.com and moved their product there for a total investment north of $1 million, as they pursue their mission to break down barriers that make it challenging for families and individuals to find trusted treatment options online.

"We've spent years building and refining an online resource–nearly every person seeking mental health treatment begins their search online–that is easily findable and empowers patients, family members, and referring professionals to make informed decisions that ultimately lead to more people receiving care," said Ben Camp, CEO, RehabPath. "Recovery.com is an inclusive, memorable and optimistic name that lends instant credibility and trust to these efforts. When we were presented with the opportunity to purchase this domain name, I knew it would be a multiplier on the work our team is doing and the investments we've already made."

A continuum of care

While rehab or inpatient care is sometimes necessary for people struggling with mental health and substance use disorders, it's only one aspect of treatment in the life-long journey of recovery.

Because RehabPath – and now Recovery.com – helps people find an array of treatment options, it's imperative they easily communicate the breadth and depth of services to anyone searching for care. That's where Recovery.com comes into play.

"When people hear the word 'rehab' they tend to think of a residential stay for addiction treatment. But for a long time now we've helped people looking for all types of mental health treatment at various levels along the continuum of care, and our company's mission involves helping people through every step of their recovery journey. So it had become clear we had outgrown the name RehabPath."

Today, more than 3,400 centers from 50 countries offer more than 10,000 different programs on Recovery.com to help people with an array of mental health disorders, including depression, substance use disorders, eating disorders, trauma, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and countless others.

Growth in a time of need

Each month, more than 100,000 people use Recovery.com to connect directly with treatment providers who fit their needs, and those numbers show no sign of slowing down.

RehabPath has been able to help so many people, largely due to their commitment to doing things the right way. Along with being entirely independent from any treatment center and adhering to the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers' code of marketing ethics, at its core, RehabPath puts the patient first.

This has allowed RehabPath to build a business model that creates value for both patients and treatment centers. While giving patients a comprehensive resource and listing all treatment options for free, RehabPath provides an advertising product for treatment centers to get additional reach on Recovery.com, and do it at a cost that is often much better than other advertising channels. This leads to centers needing to spend less money with Google and other channels and more on high-quality care.

"Sometimes it's hard to wrap my mind around the impact our platform is having on lives around the world. Recently, one of our advertising treatment centers let us know that they tracked over 92 admissions into their program in 2023 from our website," Camp said. "That's 92 lives and 92 families impacted by finding us online."

Each of those admissions represents a person who came to Recovery.com in a state where they needed help and didn't know where to turn. Each of those people were able to navigate Recovery.com, compare dozens or even hundreds of options depending on their search criteria, and find the right option for themselves or their loved ones.

"As you can imagine, this is very motivating to our team, and drives our urgency to make our platform better and reach more people each day," Camp said.

About RehabPath & Recovery.com

Founded in 2017, RehabPath helps people discover a path to recovery that's right for them. RehabPath aims to provide unbiased, educational and helpful information about treatment for addiction and mental health. Annually, RehabPath estimates it connects more than 200,000 people from Madison to Mumbai with treatment centers tailored to their specific needs.

