Madison House, Tallest Residential Tower In NoMad, Top Selling Manhattan Condo In 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JD Carlisle Development and Fosun International Limited announced that Madison House, its skyline-changing condominium development in NoMad, was the best-selling Manhattan residential project by volume in 2020. Last fall, Madison House passed over $100 million in signed contracts and by the end of 2020 had sold 45 homes, making the project the best-selling building of 2020.

With occupancy slated for Fall 2021, Madison House is uniquely positioned in the marketplace to offer lasting value while bringing an unparalleled level of luxury to NoMad. Each home at Madison House features floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious floorplans and soaring ceilings that all together create an incredible sense of volume, while maximizing light, air and the unobstructed views. The continued sales momentum at Madison House can be attributed to a number of variables but one of the most important is the value offered to buyers at Madison House.

Additionally, with everything going on these days buyers have been attracted to the building's ultimate amenity: a free one-year membership to Sollis Health, a member-only medical concierge service with 24/7 Uptown and Downtown facilities that can handle emergencies, check-ups, and everything in between. Knowing they will have access to the best doctors in NYC buyers appreciate the peace of mind that comes the moment they buy at Madison House.

Leveraging JD Carlisle's years of experience designing and developing buildings in New York City, Madison House was carefully engineered to provide extraordinary views, uses only the highest quality materials and provides true everlasting value regardless of market conditions at an attainable price. Because of JD Carlisle's fortitude that quality creates value, which is key in a tentative market, the sales momentum at Madison House continued unabated throughout 2020.

"From the beginning we wanted to offer buyers something truly different with Madison House, and are pleased to see such an encouraging response," said Evan Stein, President of JD Carlisle Development. "The continued interest in the project speaks to Madison House's unique offering: large spacious homes with fantastic skyline views and an incredible amenities offering that goes above and beyond anything else in the neighborhood, available at the right price. We're very optimistic about what the future holds and can't wait for the building to open later this year."

Rising at 15 East 30th Street, Madison House stands 805 feet tall, and sets a new standard for luxurious residential living with striking interiors by Gachot Studios and inspired architecture by Handel Architects. Architecturally conceived from the inside-out, each of the 199 bespoke homes features open and airy floorplans, corner windows, and at least 11-foot ceilings offering panoramic, picture-perfect views of the New York City skyline.

In addition to a double-height lobby, Madison House features over 30,000 square feet of hotel-style amenities for wellness and leisure, including a 75-foot lap pool, hot tub and cold plunge pool, a spa, gym, golf simulator, children's play room, and a wood-lined library. Residents will also be able to enjoy a landscaped rooftop garden and private lounge with chef's kitchen and dining room for entertaining.

"The response to Madison House has been fantastic," says Leonard Inzirillo, Director of Sales at Madison House for Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, the exclusive sales and marketing firm for the project. "Thanks to JD Carlisle Development's meticulous planning, Madison House is uniquely positioned in a challenging market to offer true lasting value something buyers have recognized and moved quickly last year to take advantage of."

Madison House features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom residences and expansive duplex penthouses with private terraces and direct elevator entry. Pricing for one-bedroom residences begin at $1.495M. The sales gallery is located at 44 East 30th Street, 12th floor. For more information or to schedule a private appointment with a member of the sales team, please visit https://madisonhousenyc.com/.

SOURCE Madison House

Related Links

https://madisonhousenyc.com

