Madison International Realty and Project Destined Announce Strategic Partnership to Mentor Underserved Students to Become Next Generation of Commercial Real Estate Leaders

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison International Realty, a leading real estate private equity firm, and Project Destined announced that they have partnered to mentor underserved students for future careers in the real estate industry. The goal of the program is to prepare the next generation of commercial real estate leaders.

Since its founding in 2016, Project Destined has worked with more than 4,500 participants in 35 cities across the U.S., U.K., Canada and Europe. Madison International's partnership will support Project Destined and its mission to provide training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate to students from underserved communities.

"Our partnership with Project Destined is intended to provide a pipeline of top candidates and help strengthen our innovative capacity. We look forward to working with Project Destined mentees and interns and to their contributions across the firm. We are excited to be part of this experience and encourage other firms to participate," said Ronald Dickerman, President of Madison International Realty.

Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students join executives to evaluate actual commercial real estate deals in their community and compete in a pitch competition to industry leaders to earn scholarships. Madison International mentors will prepare, engage, and guide students one-on-one to help them develop a range of fundamentals—including financial, technical, presentation, and leadership skills—designed to aid them in obtaining internships, certifications, and full-time employment, launching their careers in commercial real estate.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Madison International Realty to serve a new cohort of students in the New York City market," said Cedric Bobo, Co-Founder of Project Destined. "Our partnership with Madison will ensure these incredible students are prepared for the incredible opportunities that real estate provides to build a great career and impact your community."

About Madison International Realty

Madison provides equity capital for real estate owners and investors seeking to monetize embedded equity, to replace capital partners seeking an exit and to recapitalize balance sheets. The firm provides equity for recapitalizations, partner buyouts and capital infusions; and acquires joint venture, limited partner, and co-investment interests as principals. Madison invests in secondary transactions and focuses on existing properties and portfolios in the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Madison has offices in New York, London, Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, where the firm operates under the name of Madison International Realty GmbH.

About Project Destined

Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. Project Destined partners with corporations, schools, and non-profits to deliver training using its proprietary e-learning platform and live courses. Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students work with executives to evaluate live deals in their community and present them in a pitch competition to industry leaders. Scholars emerge with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks that prepare them to secure a strong first job and become stakeholders in their community. For more information, please visit projectdestined.com .

SOURCE Madison International Realty