Madison International Realty Announces 2023 Partnership with Project Destined

News provided by

Madison International Realty

10 Jul, 2023, 12:36 ET

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison International Realty and Project Destined are pleased to announce their continuing partnership which has been in place since 2020. Over the course of this partnership, Madison and Project Destined had the opportunity to impact hundreds of students, helping to prepare the next generation of leaders in the commercial real estate industry.

Project Destined, a leading social impact platform, works with more than 2,500 participants per year to provide training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. Madison, a leading real estate private equity firm, has been able to participate and host events such as mentoring sessions, case study preparation, student internships, and networking sessions, among other events, over the course of the partnership. The goal of these events has been to enhance career opportunities by training and mentoring students across a spectrum of communities. 

"We continue to focus our commitment to attracting and developing diverse talent, and emphasizing the importance of mentorship to the Madison team in how they spend their time teaching and coaching Project Destined mentees," said Ronald Dickerman, President and Founder of Madison International Realty.

This collaboration provides students with opportunities to partner with professionals in the real estate industry and to develop key skills and to design pathways in preparation to launch their careers in commercial real estate. Madison is excited for the continued partnership projects and looks forward to working together in 2023.

To find more information about Madison and Project Destined past events, please visit Madison in the News website. 

About Madison International Realty 
Madison International Realty is a leading liquidity provider to real estate investors worldwide. Madison provides equity capital for real estate owners and investors seeking to monetize embedded equity, to replace capital partners seeking an exit and to recapitalize balance sheets. The firm provides equity for recapitalizations, partner buyouts and capital infusions; and acquires joint venture, limited partner, and co-investment interests as principals. Madison invests in secondary transactions and focuses on existing properties and portfolios in the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Madison has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, where the firm operates under the name of Madison International Realty GmbH. 

About Project Destined 
Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. Project Destined partners with corporations, schools, and non-profits to deliver training using its proprietary e-learning platform and live courses. Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students work with executives to evaluate live deals in their community and present them in a pitch competition to industry leaders. Scholars emerge with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks that prepare them to secure a strong first job and become stakeholders in their community. For more information, please visit projectdestined.com

SOURCE Madison International Realty

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.