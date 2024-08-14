MADISON INTERNATIONAL REALTY APPOINTS AKAASH SHAH AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTMENTS

Shah brings over a decade of real estate experience, most recently as a Principal at Accord Group, where he was responsible for sourcing, underwriting, and executing strategic growth capital investments in early-to-mid stage real estate platforms across the UK and Europe.

"Akaash's extensive experience and deep understanding of the real estate market will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth platform investment strategy," said Saraiya. "His proven track record in managing complex transactions and his strong network of industry connections make him a critical addition to our team."

Previously, Shah worked at HSBC in the Infrastructure & Real Estate Investment Banking Group. Prior to that, he began his career in the Investment Banking Group at The Royal Bank of Scotland. Shah earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with First Class Honours from The University of Manchester.

Madison's Growth Platform Investment Strategy provides strategic growth capital to vertically integrated, middle-market real estate operating platforms in the US, UK and Europe, seeking to accelerate their growth and investment programs.

About Madison International Realty

Madison International Realty (www.madisonint.com) is a leading liquidity provider to real estate investors worldwide. Madison provides equity capital for real estate owners and investors seeking to monetize embedded equity, replace capital partners seeking an exit or to recapitalize balance sheets. The firm provides equity for recapitalizations, partner buyouts and capital infusions and acquires joint venture, limited partner and co-investment interests as principals. In addition, Madison provides strategic growth capital to established, middle-market real estate operating platforms, seeking to accelerate their growth and investment programs. Madison has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Frankfurt, where the firm operates under the name of Madison International Realty GmbH.

SOURCE Madison International Realty