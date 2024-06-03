MADISON INTERNATIONAL REALTY APPOINTS EVAN ABRAMS AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF US EQUITY CAPITAL MARKETS

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison International Realty, a leading real estate private equity firm, announced the appointment of Evan Abrams as Head of US Equity Capital Markets. Abrams, who will be based in Madison's New York office, will lead strategic investor solutions to market and sell Madison real estate products to institutional and private investors. He will also identify and initiate new sales opportunities with existing and prospective U.S.-based clients and the broader investor community. Abrams will report to Michael Chen, Managing Director and Global Head of Equity Capital Markets.

"Madison has established itself as a leading global liquidity provider for real estate investors worldwide, offering innovative solutions for equity monetizations, recapitalizations, and partner buyouts. We have also become a leader in growth capital for dynamic middle market real estate platforms seeking strategic partnership," said Ronald Dickerman, Founder and President of Madison International Realty. "Evan's experience will enhance our mission to positively impact our clients' real estate allocations. His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our equity capital markets initiatives and expand our presence across the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Asia."

"Evan's extensive experience and proven track record in the industry will be invaluable as we aim to strengthen our existing relationships and expand our strategic engagement across the Americas region," said Michael Chen, Managing Director and Global Head of Equity Markets, Madison International Realty. "His expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions to our partners and investors. We look forward to the significant contributions Evan will bring to our team as we continue to grow and excel in the market."

With over 20 years of real estate experience across capital raising, investment, asset management and lending, Abrams most recently served as a Director at Lazard, where he co-led the U.S. Real Estate & Real Assets Advisory business within the firm's Private Capital Advisory group. Abrams played a key fundraising role in over $3.5 billion of institutional equity capital commitments raised into U.S. and European real estate and real assets funds.

Throughout his career, Abrams has held key fundraising positions at Hunt Companies, Inc., Hodes Weill & Associates and Credit Suisse. His extensive background includes managing marketing and capital raising efforts, cultivating investor relationships, underwriting, and valuing real estate investments, and overseeing transactional due diligence.

Abrams holds an MBA with a focus in Real Estate from Columbia Business School and a BSBA with a Finance concentration and a minor in History from the University of Richmond.

About Madison International Realty

Madison International Realty (www.madisonint.com) is a leading liquidity provider to real estate investors worldwide. Madison provides equity capital for real estate owners and investors seeking to monetize embedded equity, replace capital partners seeking an exit or to recapitalize balance sheets. In addition, Madison provides strategic growth capital to established, middle-market real estate operating platforms, seeking to accelerate their growth and investment programs. Madison has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Frankfurt, where the firm operates under the name of Madison International Realty GmbH.

