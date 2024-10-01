MADISON INTERNATIONAL REALTY APPOINTS MICHAEL SIEFERT AND EVAN ABRAMS AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL EQUITY CAPITAL MARKETS TEAM

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison International Realty, a leading real estate private equity firm, has appointed Michael Siefert and Evan Abrams as Co-Heads of Global Equity Capital Markets. Siefert, based in Frankfurt, and Abrams, based in New York, will lead the Equity Capital Markets and Investor Relations team spread globally across seven offices, overseeing Madison's collaboration efforts. This includes existing institutional clients and initiating new relationships with prospective clients who seek differentiated real estate investment strategies and methods of accessing value in preferred real estate asset classes such as data centers, industrial, cold storage, single and multifamily housing and other sectors. They will report to Ronald Dickerman, President and Founder of Madison.

Michael Siefert has accumulated extensive experience over his 22-year tenure in various positions at Madison, where he was most recently the Head of Germany and a Member of Madison's Executive Management Team. Siefert is a fixture of the real estate communities in Europe and the Middle East, where he has been spearheading Madison's business development and fundraising initiatives within the regions. He maintains an extensive network of real estate professionals worldwide, developing and expanding business relationships at events including Expo Real, MIPIM, USA Conference, and INREV.

Evan Abrams, previously Managing Director of Strategic Investor Solutions for Madison, has been leading fundraising efforts in the US. Abrams has 18 years of experience in capital raising, most recently serving as a Director at Lazard, where he co-led the U.S. Real Estate & Real Assets Advisory business within the firm's Private Capital Advisory Group. He has held key fundraising positions at Hunt Companies, Inc., Hodes Weill & Associates and Credit Suisse. His extensive background includes managing marketing and capital raising efforts and cultivating investor relationships.

"In today's fundraising environment, the seamless collaboration between Siefert and Abrams in engaging the global investor community and presenting Madison's differentiated investment strategies aligns well with current market conditions," said Mr. Dickerman. "This approach reflects our commitment to delivering successful results for our clients worldwide. Their expertise and industry experience are invaluable and will continue to be an asset for the organization moving forward."

About Madison International Realty

Madison International Realty (www.madisonint.com) is a leading liquidity provider to real estate investors worldwide. Madison provides equity capital for real estate owners and investors seeking to monetize embedded equity, replace capital partners seeking an exit or to recapitalize balance sheets. The firm provides equity for recapitalizations, partner buyouts and capital infusions and acquires joint venture, limited partner and co-investment interests as principals. In addition, Madison provides strategic growth capital to established, middle-market real estate operating platforms, seeking to accelerate their growth and investment programs. Madison has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Frankfurt, where the firm operates under the name of Madison International Realty GmbH.

