MADISON INTERNATIONAL REALTY APPOINTS MO SARAIYA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, GROWTH PLATFORM INVESTMENT STRATEGY

News provided by

Madison International Realty

12 Feb, 2024, 10:57 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison International Realty, a leading real estate private equity firm, announced the appointment of Mo Saraiya as Managing Director to lead and advance the firm's activities in Real Estate Growth Platform Investing. Saraiya is based in Madison's New York office.

With more than 20 years of experience in real estate investment, finance, private equity and corporate strategy, Saraiya brings extensive experience to Madison. He was most recently Executive Director of Real Estate Investments at GCM Grosvenor, focused on the sourcing, structuring, and execution of Equity JV, Strategic Capital (LP, GP, OpCo), GP Stakes, Co-Investments, and Funds, primarily for early-to-mid stage real estate platforms. Mr. Saraiya previously spent eight years at CIM Group as a Vice President in their Investments Group. Saraiya will lead Madison's real estate platform initiatives providing growth capital to private and public real estate companies. Saraiya earned a B.S. in Economics from Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania, a BSE in Systems Engineering from the School of Engineering & Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Madison International Realty specializes in providing liquidity solutions to existing real estate investors worldwide. The firm acquires partial ownership stakes and joint venture interests in prime properties and portfolios in select sectors and major markets in the U.S., U.K., and Western Europe. Madison also provides equity solutions to real estate platforms seeking to retain assets, grow portfolios, and/or raise capital more efficiently.

"Madison has become a global leader in providing liquidity solutions to sponsors and property owners of quality assets in prime markets worldwide. Madison has initiated a program to provide equity solutions to real estate investment and operating companies. Mo brings an invaluable skillset to advance these initiatives," said Ronald Dickerman, Madison International Realty Founder and President.

About Madison International Realty
Madison International Realty (www.madisonint.com) is a leading liquidity provider to real estate investors worldwide. Madison provides equity capital for real estate growth platform investments and for real estate owners and investors seeking to monetize embedded equity, to replace capital partners seeking an exit and to recapitalize balance sheets. The firm provides equity for recapitalizations, partner buyouts and capital infusions; and acquires joint venture, limited partner and co-investment interests as principals. Madison invests in secondary transactions and focuses on existing properties and portfolios in the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Madison has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, where the firm operates under the name of Madison International Realty GmbH.

