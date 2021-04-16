Madison-Kipp Corporation Expands Manufacturing Capacity to Richmond, Indiana

MADISON, Wis., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison-Kipp Corporation (MKC) (www.madison-kipp.com), a leading supplier of high pressure die cast aluminum parts announced on April 13, 2021 that it has acquired the assets of a Richmond, Indiana die cast facility, which expands the geographic footprint and allows the company to better serve its customers.

This recently consummated transaction is part of a program to enhance the company's manufacturing capabilities and combined with the recent addition of seasoned leaders in engineering and manufacturing, MKC will now have the capacity to remain as a highly reliable and technically sophisticated supplier of complex parts to new and current customers. This addition also brings the opportunity for supply chain optimization for certain customers. Tim Kaderabek, President and CEO stated, "We are excited to add the Richmond facility, which allows us to expand our die cast tonnage range, machining and assembly capacity at Madison-Kipp. We have the personnel, technical competence, financial resources and production capacity to remain as a best-in-class supplier to our customers."

Under the direction and financial sponsorship of PineBridge Capital, and the leadership of Kaderabek, MKC is strategically positioned for growth while enjoying continued financial stability.



About Madison-Kipp Corporation

Established in 1898, Madison-Kipp Corporation is a leading producer of lightweight, high-pressure aluminum die castings, precision machined components, and system subassemblies for customers in the transportation, industrial, lawn and garden, and recreational OEM markets. Madison-Kipp designs and manufactures a broad array of highly engineered components and assemblies with diverse applications for customers in various OEM markets.

About PineBridge Investments

PineBridge Investments is a private, global asset manager focused on active, high-conviction investing. We draw on the collective power of our experts in each discipline, market, and region of the world through an open culture of collaboration designed to identify the best ideas. Our mission is to exceed clients' expectations on every level, every day. As of 31 December 2020, the firm managed US$126.3 billion across global asset classes for sophisticated investors around the world. PineBridge's Private Capital group makes investments in senior debt and structured capital for middle market companies in a variety of industries.

