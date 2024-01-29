Madison Liquidators Announces Bold New Finish that Enhances Popular Office Furniture Collection

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, a leader in innovative office furniture solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of the sophisticated Silver Birch finish from manufacturer Storlie Furniture Group to their product offering. This new finish is set to elevate the aesthetic appeal of office spaces while maintaining the exceptional quality and functionality that the Harmony Collection by Storlie is known for. 

Contemporary finish, Silver Birch, now available at Madison Liquidators
Storlie Furniture Group describes Silver Birch as "a mesmerizing fusion of platinum and soft grays intertwined through rich wood grains." The Silver Birch finish brings a timeless and elegant look to the Harmony Collection, complementing a range of office styles and design preferences that are sure to be the breakout finish for 2024. Customers are now able to elevate their office environment with the sophisticated and contemporary Silver Birch finish, thereby creating a professional and inviting workspace. 

Madison Liquidators customers will be able to enjoy the finish across the entire Harmony Collection, including desk sets, storage solutions, and more. This will allow shoppers to create a cohesive and stylish office space with matching furniture pieces. The Silver Birch finish, though, is not only about aesthetics; it also prioritizes durability, ensuring that each piece within the Harmony Collection maintains its high standard and appearance over time. 

Providing more than a facelift to the office, Silver Birch will reinvigorate typical monotone workspaces and is available immediately. For example, when a customer goes to purchase conference table and chair sets, they can customize their selection based on color. Because the new finish is available on participating Harmony Collection products, the drop-down menu will display it among the list of finishes making it simple to pair products based on the new finish option. The new color looks to be the go-to finish for transforming a commercial or home office space into a fresh, modern office space. 

Madison Liquidators, a commercial office furniture industry leader, is home to the new Silver Birch finish color. Harmony Collection by Storlie and the longstanding relationship with Madison Liquidators have cultivated a strong partnership that has strengthened both companies and benefited the high-quality and affordable options available to the consumer. The Silver Birch finish is a continuation of the growth between Harmony Collection and Madison Liquidators and is available now at madisonliquidators.com. 

