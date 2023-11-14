Madison Liquidators Improves Mobile-Friendly User Experience

Madison Liquidators

14 Nov, 2023, 12:31 ET

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new look and feel has recently transformed the way customers utilize MadisonLiquidators.com from their phones. To improve the experience customers have when navigating and using the website from a mobile device, the company has recently pushed through design updates to the mobile site interface. Madison Liquidators hopes these changes will lead to greater ease of use and order placement for customers. 

Madison Liquidators refreshes mobile design with new links and icons.
While the mobile-friendly version of the Madison Liquidators online marketplace has been fully operational for years, the team has made changes to the menu and overall look of the homepage that help make the site easier to navigate. Mobile users can now view a pared-down homepage that uses clickable pictures and a spacious title display to showcase every category of office furniture. When customers click on the category of their choice, they are presented with larger icons in a scrollable stacked display that showcases office furniture items starting with the most relevant.

Customers also now have easy menu access that displays the most popular office furniture categories using a small picture icon and title. Menu access that prioritizes 'most popular' items, such as desk accessories, rather than simply adding as many categories as possible will allow the majority of users to find what they need quicker and with less hassle. Having this type of design also means that it's easy, no matter which page a customer is shopping on to navigate to other site areas, to purchase the items they need.

Recently, Madison Liquidators has made multiple technical updates that improve the use and efficiency of their website homepage, search, and blog page. As Urban Menu reported 52% of users state bad mobile experience made them less likely to engage with a company, Madison Liquidators wants to ensure the most seamless visitor experience possible. In pursuit of consistent improvement, the company expects to continue prioritizing positive changes with the end user in mind.

