Madison Liquidators Reinvigorates its Homepage with a Fresh Appearance and Smart Tools!

News provided by

Madison Liquidators

29 Dec, 2023, 09:36 ET

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has continued to raise the standard when it comes to the website's customer experience with the implementation of a brand-new homepage located at  madisonliquidators.com. All of the changes were made to ensure that the online office furniture shopper will have state-of-the-art tools at their disposal to aid in their search for the perfect office solutions.

The overall design of the new homepage has a clean, modern aesthetic with ample white space. The color scheme is reflective of the company's branding, which is designed to invoke the trustworthiness that comes with the Madison Liquidators shopping experience. The new page features high-quality and consistent imagery to give the visitor a clear visual of the furniture options.

At the center of the new homepage, visitors will find a large rotating carousel banner featuring high-quality images of the showroom, featured products, and special promotions. This carousel ensures that the latest items, top sellers, and pertinent office furniture news are displayed for the visitor, giving them a wealth of knowledge and promotional information directly upon landing on the homepage.

Another top feature of the new online marketplace homepage is the grid layout, which showcases the primary product categories. This will streamline the search for specific office furniture types, such as a training table, storage cabinets, or waiting room chairs, enabling visitors to get to their search faster. One of the key improvements to the grid layout is the addition of high-resolution photos of the office furniture. Each image has a label as well as a "hover effect" and a brief description of the office furniture type and/or the related subcategories.

A featured products section is another improvement the Madison Liquidators team has implemented. This gives visitors a chance to see the best-selling and most popular office furniture items on the site. This is another effort to streamline the browsing time of a visitor by bringing the most popular office furniture to them while also relating any sales, discounted items, or even liquidations.

A recently updated blog and news section can be found on the homepage, giving visitors insight and knowledge into the office furniture offered by Madison Liquidators. All these changes provide shoppers with a streamlined and smooth experience during their office furniture search. This redesigned homepage is already in use on the site and is reflected in mobile and tablet views as well.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators

