Madison Logic Achieves High Ranks as a Top Global Innovator in Account-Based Marketing

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic, the global account-based marketing (ABM) solution that empowers B2B marketers, recently received recognition as a global ABM leader, ranking in the top 10 vendors in the latest Vendor Selection Matrix™ for Account-Based Marketing, SaaS and Software, released by Research in Action. The report is based on interviews with more than 1,500 business managers with budget responsibility in enterprises across the globe to rank the 20 best ABM SaaS and software products in the world.

"According to Research in Action, 57% of businesses plan to invest in ABM software in the next one to three years, which means that it is a crucial time for our industry to help our clients refine their marketing strategies and choose the right solutions," said Tom O'Regan, CEO at Madison Logic. "It is an honor to receive a top vendor ranking in the latest Research in Action report. We look forward to continuing to help brands embrace our ABM solution so that they may better market to, and ultimately understand, their prospective customers."

Survey analysts evaluated the top 20 vendors of ABM, SaaS, and Software solutions, as selected by the survey respondents. At least 60% of the evaluation results were based on enterprise and SMB buyers' survey results. Analyst opinion accounted for a maximum of 40% of the evaluation results. The evaluation results and forecasts were based on customer and vendor feedback, publicly available information, triangulation, as well as analyst opinion.

Madison Logic earned its high ranking due to its ABM solution, which combines its state-of-the-art ML Data Cloud with CRM and marketing automation platforms, intent data, and dozens of other datasets to enable marketers to execute a unified engagement strategy across the buyer's journey. This empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging the right contacts at the right companies with the right content. It brings sales and marketing together with integrated buyer insights and Journey Acceleration™, a solution powered by the ML Data Cloud for pipeline acceleration, to make every interaction a meaningful one. This alignment can lead to increased deal velocity, closed-won conversions, and ultimately, ROI for the organization at large.

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic's global account-based marketing (ABM) solution empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster. By integrating the ML Data Cloud with CRM and marketing automation platforms, intent data, and dozens of other datasets, marketers execute a unified activation strategy across the funnel with ABM Advertising and ABM Lead Generation. They then use advanced account-level measurement and attribution to align with sales, accelerate the buyer journey, and drive growth.

