Madison Logic Named a Leader in 2021 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms

NEW YORK and MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm, named Madison Logic a 2021 Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market.

Madison Logic is celebrating a record-breaking year featuring record growth and client retention across all three regions of its client base.

"For too long marketers have been activating their ABM strategy with limited visibility into the pipeline impact of their multi-channel strategy, making it difficult to validate contribution to revenue. Our position as a Technology Leader within this report makes clear that Madison Logic has brought to market a solution that enables marketers to shorten the sales cycle and drive higher conversion." said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a comprehensive review of global ABM market dynamics, trends, vendor solutions, and competitive forces. The study provides an analysis and ranking of 17 ABM vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, empowering ABM Marketers to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

"Madison Logic's sophisticated, cloud-based ML Platform provides actionable account-level information that helps organizations optimize buyer journeys across all stages and efficiently engage accounts to drive conversion. " said Priyanka Panhale, a Strategic Research Analyst with Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The platform's full-funnel performance measurement allows users to validate and accelerate account-level engagement across all stages of the buyer journey. This measurement capability provides users transparency into the pipeline impact of their multi-channel activation strategy as well as revenue based validation of marketing ROI."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms validates Madison Logic's go-to-market strategy and how leading organizations have benefited from the ML Platform to drive always-on account-based initiatives across the entirety of the buyer's journey.

"With its sophisticated technology platform and comprehensive functional capabilities, Madison Logic is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global ABM market," Panhale further noted.

The report highlights that Madison Logic, having achieved the Technology Leader placement, specializes in global account-based go-to-market strategies for marketers within high-growth or enterprise organizations seeking to leverage multi-channel digital ABM to increase account engagement and influence all stages of the sales cycle. In addition, the report features the global support provided to organizations across each of its three global regions. Madison Logic currently has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with plans to expand to additional regions.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Madison Logic's innovative ML Platform

Complimentary Download: https://www.madisonlogic.com/blog/quadrant-solutions-spark-matrix/

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by leveraging unique proprietary purchase signals to find and engage with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer journey. For more information, please visit www.madisonlogic.com .

