MADISON LOGIC NAMES KEITH TURCO CEO

--Highly Experienced Marketing and Technology Executive to Lead Next Stage of Growth and Innovation--

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital account-based marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that Keith Turco has been named as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2024, to lead the Company's next stage of growth and innovation.

Mr. Turco brings to Madison Logic three decades of experience driving corporate growth with expertise in business strategy, marketing technologies, and advertising. Most recently, he served as Chief Growth Officer at MERGE, where he led double-digit new business growth. Mr. Turco previously served as Chief Commercial Officer & President, Americas of EVRYTHNG, Inc., where he was instrumental in driving global strategy and accelerating growth prior to its sale to Digimarc Corporation. He has also served as EVP, Worldwide Managing Director of Ogilvy, where he was a member of Ogilvy's Global Leadership Team; President/CEO of gyro, a global B2B agency network with 15 worldwide offices; and SVP, Head of Global Corporate Marketing of CA Technologies.

Madison Logic has established itself as the industry's leading platform for account-based marketing, applying proprietary technologies and data to help B2B companies improve their sales and marketing results by increasing return on marketing spend and accelerating sales cycles. The Company has built a customer base featuring many of the largest and most sophisticated enterprise clients located across the globe and is poised to capitalize on continuing strong demand for digital marketing services by delivering the industry's most innovative and effective solutions.

Mr. Turco succeeds Tom O'Regan, who has served as CEO since 2014 and oversaw the Company's transformation into the market leader it is today.

Mr. O'Regan commented, "Over the past decade, Madison Logic has become a go-to partner for businesses seeking the very best in enterprise demand generation and marketing. As I hand the baton to Keith, the Company is well positioned to build on this strong foundation, further enhance its value proposition to clients, and drive long-term growth. I am extremely proud of what we've accomplished and wish Keith and our outstanding team all the best as they build on our momentum."

Mr. Turco added, "I am thrilled to join Madison Logic and work together with its incredibly talented team to take the business to the next level for the benefit of clients and team members. With a best-in-class platform, proven track record, and commitment to remaining at the forefront of its field, the Company has compelling opportunities and tremendous upside. I look forward to leveraging my background in integrating strategy, commercial operations, technology, and marketing to lead Madison Logic's next chapter of growth."

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables B2B marketers to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

Contact:

Betsy Utley-Marin

Director of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Madison Logic