Madison Marquette and Roseview Finalize Merger

"We are pleased to announce the completion of the Roseview merger and the beginning of Vince's official engagement as our CEO," states Amer Hammour, Executive Chairman of Madison Marquette. "Vince brings a formidable industry track record to our leadership team." Before launching Roseview, Costantini was President and COO of Boston Financial, an institutional real estate investment advisor, where he was part of the senior leadership team that doubled assets under management to $7 billion and grew earnings fivefold over five years. He also spent 10 years at General Investment and Development Company, where he began the transformation of the private family investment firm into a multi-billion-dollar institutional pension fund investment advisor.

"It is an exciting time to be CEO of Madison Marquette," states Costantini. "We are transitioning from the company's legacy as a successful and innovative developer to provide exceptional third-party management and leasing services, as well as informed investment advice and asset management to our clients." Roseview's capabilities are fortifying Madison Marquette's already robust full-service platform. The company brings its distinguished real estate fund management and investment track record, as well as its capital markets expertise raising equity for private real estate companies and investment managers. In addition, Roseview brings its corporate advisory practice, which provides value-added asset management services to corporations with complex real estate portfolios and under-utilized property holdings.

"Madison's recent mergers with Roseview and Houston-based PMRG have allowed us to diversify not only our capabilities and market coverage, but to expand our talent base," states John Fleury, President of Madison Marquette. "Our growth strategy has not only attracted PMRG, Roseview and Vince as CEO, it increased our ability to better serve our clients --and it is multiplying opportunity for our people to grow their careers," Fleury concluded.

ABOUT MADISON MARQUETTE

Madison Marquette is a leading private real estate investment manager, service provider, developer and operator headquartered in Washington, D.C. As a full-service real estate provider, the company delivers integrated investment, development, leasing and management services to a diverse portfolio of 330 assets in 20 states and manages an investment portfolio valued at over $6 billion. The company partners with global, institutional and private investors to provide industry-leading investment and advisory services across asset classes -- including mixed-use, retail, office, medical, industrial, senior living and multi-family. Following its 2019 merger with the Boston-based Roseview Group, Madison Marquette added capital markets, investment banking and corporate advisory services to its integrated capabilities. Founded in 1992, the company built its reputation on the successful development, repositioning and redevelopment of landmark mixed-use assets, and now leverages that performance legacy to provide clients with exceptional asset services and investment advice. Madison Marquette has over 620 professionals providing nationwide service from 14 regional markets and is a member of the Capital Guidance group of companies.

