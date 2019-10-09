Madison Marquette Appointed to Lead Property Management and Marketing, Leasing Advisory and Construction Development Services at Hacienda Crossing

Hacienda Crossing is home to leading retailers including TJ Maxx, Best Buy, Barons Jewelers and Ulta, in addition to an entertainment village led by The World of Beer, Five Guys Burgers and Regal IMAX Cinemas. The center is strategically situated at the strongest retail intersection in the heart of the Trade Area with access off Interstate 580.

"We look forward to building on the success of Hacienda Crossing and positioning it for maximum performance as a vibrant next generation destination for the community of Dublin," said Chad Eisenbud, Managing Director/Investments for Madison Marquette. "Our proven methodology of developing engaging experiential merchandizing strategies not only retains and attracts quality retailers, but creates unique destinations that are responsive to the character and demands of surrounding communities."

Madison Marquette has a robust presence in the Bay Area with premier assets across the state including Bay Street, Emeryville, East Bay's premiere open air, mixed-use, shopping and entertainment destination; Oxbow Public Market, a destination retail center that is located in the heart of Napa, CA; Bayfair Center, a regional shopping center located in the heart of the San Francisco Bay area; 2 & 48 Stockton Street, considered by many to be the portal to Union Square in downtown San Francisco; Hamilton Marketplace a neighborhood center in Marin County; and office buildings in Cupertino and San Ramon, California.

About Madison Marquette

Madison Marquette is a leading private real estate investment manager, service provider, developer and operator headquartered in Washington, D.C. As a full-service real estate provider, the company delivers integrated investment, development, leasing and management services to a diverse portfolio of 330 assets in 20 states and manages an investment portfolio valued at over $6 billion. The company partners with global, institutional and private investors to provide industry-leading investment and advisory services across asset classes -- including mixed-use, retail, office, medical, industrial, senior living and multi-family. Following its 2019 merger with the Boston-based Roseview Group, Madison Marquette added capital markets, investment banking and corporate advisory services to its integrated capabilities. Founded in 1992, the company built its reputation on the successful development, repositioning and redevelopment of landmark mixed-use assets, and now leverages that performance legacy to provide clients with exceptional asset services and investment advice. Madison Marquette has over 620 professionals providing nationwide service from 14 regional markets and is a member of the Capital Guidance group of companies.

