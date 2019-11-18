Madison Marquette Appoints Patty Nooney to EVP, Operations, East

Prior to joining Madison Marquette, Patty served as Senior Managing Director/Asset Services, Florida for CBRE, where she led property management and agency leasing teams serving owners of office, retail and industrial properties throughout the state.

"We are pleased to welcome Patty Nooney to our asset services team," said Bill Weghorst, President, Property Services for Madison Marquette's eastern region. "Patty's depth of industry experience across office, retail and industrial properties will be a key asset, and we look forward to the enhanced services she will provide our clients."

Patty has extensive experience with institutional clients at CBRE, American Spectrum Realty, and Nooney Krombach Co. In addition to several professional designations, she is a licensed real estate broker and holds a LEED-AP accreditation from the U.S. Green Building Council.

"Patty is a respected industry veteran that brings leadership experience across the entire lifecycle of an asset, from acquisition through disposition," said Drew Genova, Chief Asset Services Officer for Madison Marquette. "Her expertise will complement Madison Marquette's leasing and investment sales service lines, elevating our ability to create value for our clients through strategic management of their assets."

Patty received a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Accounting from the University of Miami.

About Madison Marquette

Marquette is a leading private real estate investment manager, service provider, developer and operator headquartered in Washington, D.C. As a full-service real estate provider, the company delivers integrated investment, development, leasing and management services to a diverse portfolio of 330 assets in 20 states and manages an investment portfolio valued at over $6 billion. The company partners with global, institutional and private investors to provide industry-leading investment and advisory services across asset classes — including mixed-use, retail, office, medical, industrial, senior living and multi-family. Following its 2019 merger with the Boston-based Roseview Group, Madison Marquette added capital markets, investment banking and corporate advisory services to its integrated capabilities. Founded in 1992, the company built its reputation on the successful development, repositioning and redevelopment of landmark mixed-use assets, and now leverages that performance legacy to provide clients with exceptional asset services and investment advice. Madison Marquette has over 620 professionals providing nationwide service from 14 regional markets and is a member of the Capital Guidance group of companies.

