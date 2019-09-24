Madison Marquette's Retail Solutions Team Expands Expertise With Three Industry Veterans

"I am pleased to announce these three new appointments to our Retail Solutions group," said Tom Gilmore, Chief Strategy Officer, Retail Solutions for Madison Marquette. "Their combination of retail and merchandising expertise will be instrumental in moving our leasing efforts forward in some of our most exciting projects, including the Wharf D.C. and Pacific Place in Seattle."

The new Retail Solutions members include:

Daniela Hughes, Vice President/Retail Solutions

Daniela will be responsible for managing the retail leasing process and leading the merchandising strategy for The Wharf DC in Washington. She will work with the property's existing tenants identifying strategies to maximize sales performance, ensuring the full integration of activation, leasing and operations at the property.

Daniela brings over 20 years of real estate experience, including roles at both suburban and high street retail properties. Most recently, she oversaw leasing for Emmes Asset Management/Vanbarton Group, and managed leasing for a 40 million SF portfolio for a large REIT. She has completed over $1 billion in new deals in over 43 states. Previously based in Chicago, she has worked with buyers, landlords and tenants throughout the country and worked on the sale of several shopping centers in the Chicago area.

Daniela will be based in the Washington DC office.

Gary Block, Senior Director of Leasing/Retail Solutions

Gary will be responsible for leading the leasing at The Shops at Waldorf Center, a 497,000 SF neighborhood/community open-air retail development in Waldorf, MD. His focus will be on the lease up of existing spaces, while concurrently developing plans for several large box spaces in Phase 1 as well as for alternative schemes for the development of Phase 2 of the project.

Gary's 30 years of retail real estate experience includes leasing, strategic planning, development, management and financial analysis. Prior to joining Madison Marquette, he served as Senior VP of Leasing East Coast at Combined Properties, a Washington, DC-based retail investor, developer and operator. He also served as Principal at Block Development Group, where he provided consulting services for developers on leasing, development and redevelopment strategies. Previous to those positions, he was Vice President of Leasing (Canada) for Tanger Outlets, Vice President at The Cordish Company and Senior Vice President of Leasing at Prime Retail.

Gary will be based in the Washington DC office.

Ross Peyton, Vice President/Retail Solutions

Ross will be responsible for the day-to-day management and execution of the leasing plan for Pacific Place, a 339,000 SF landmark urban/specialty retail redevelopment in downtown Seattle. Ross will work with the Pacific Place Project Team to recruit and secure a more contemporary mix of better priced emerging and established lifestyle retail and services brands, as well as destination dining and entertainment tenants. The re-leasing effort will result in a new mix of tenants in over 50% of the project's gross leasable area.

Ross has over 20 years of leasing, marketing, asset management and strategic planning experience, working on behalf of institutional clients including JP Morgan, Laird Norton, INVESCO, Spaulding & Slye Investments, Federal Aviation Association, New York Life, Broadreach Capital, LaSalle Investment Management and the University of Washington. Most recently, he served as an Associate Director with CBRE, managing multiple client portfolios totaling over 5 million SF in Seattle and Bellevue for clients including SECO Development, INVESCO, Pembroke, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Vulcan Real Estate, RFR Realty and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Ross previously held senior leasing positions with Hudson Pacific Properties and Unico Properties.

Ross will be based in the Seattle, WA office.

The Retail Solutions Group addresses the challenges facing the brick and mortar retail environment, on behalf of its clients and partners. The group ensures that each client and owned project in the company's portfolio has the merchandising, activation, marketing and leasing strategies required to meet current and evolving marketplace demands.

About Madison Marquette

Madison Marquette is a leading private real estate investment manager, service provider, developer and operator headquartered in Washington, D.C. As a full-service real estate provider, the company delivers integrated investment, development, leasing and management services to a diverse portfolio of 330 assets in 20 states and manages an investment portfolio valued at over $6 billion. The company partners with global, institutional and private investors to provide industry-leading investment and advisory services across asset classes -- including mixed-use, retail, office, medical, industrial, senior living and multi-family. Following its 2019 merger with the Boston-based Roseview Group, Madison Marquette added capital markets, investment banking and corporate advisory services to its integrated capabilities. Founded in 1992, the company built its reputation on the successful development, repositioning and redevelopment of retail and landmark mixed-use assets, and now leverages that performance legacy to provide clients with exceptional asset services and investment advice. Madison Marquette has over 620 professionals providing nationwide service from 14 regional markets and is a member of the Capital Guidance group of companies.

Contact:

Shanna Wilson

shanna@eincomm.com

SOURCE Madison Marquette