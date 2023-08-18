Madison most expensive car rental destination in the US, survey reveals

18 Aug, 2023, 10:30 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison, WI is the most expensive city in the United States to rent a car this summer, according to a survey conducted by Cheapcarrental.net. The survey compared rental car rates at 100 U.S. airports for August 2023.

At an average of $702 per week for the most affordable rental car, Madison leads the ranking as the most expensive destination. Anchorage, AL ranks second-most expensive, with rates starting at $698 per week, while Spokane, WA rounds out the top three at $681 per week.

According to the survey, car rental rates in 2023 are down by about 5% compared to a year ago. In San Francisco and San Diego, rates have dropped by more than 30%, and in Honolulu by over 40%. The most affordable destination is Palm Beach, at only $226 per week.

On the flip side, some destinations have become significantly more expensive. In Reno, car renters will have to spend $578 for the least expensive vehicle - an increase of over 50% compared to summer 2022. Similar price increases are recorded in Grand Rapids, MI (+44%), Birmingham, AL (+42%), and Cleveland, OH (+37%).

Below are the 10 most expensive destinations to rent a car this summer. Prices shown reflect average weekly rates (Sunday to Saturday) for the most affordable rental car, for the period August 1-31, 2023. Only rental car companies located directly at a destination's airport or at the airport's respective rental car center were considered for this survey.

1. Madison (MSN) $702
2. Anchorage (ANC) $698
3. Spokane (GEG) $681
4. Reno (RNO) $578
5. Albany (ALB) $576
6. Palm Springs (PSP) $570
7. Fayetteville (XNA) $568
8. Savannah (SAV) $545
9. Grand Rapids (GRR) $542
10. Cleveland (CLE) $540

For full survey results, please visit: https://www.cheapcarrental.net/press/summer23.html

